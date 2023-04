Accommodating eCommerce fulfillment requires changing your existing distribution operations from pallet or case fulfillment to piece or each fulfillment.

These six steps are designed to help distribution center managers establish the foundation of an optimized order fulfillment system that enhances both pr eCommerceWhitePaperoductivity and accuracy specific to eCommerce operations.

Download the White Paper to Learn How to:

Classify inventory Match inventory to storage technology Double Check the Fulfillment Process Slot inventory within the storage technology Map processes and workflow to maximize throughput and reduce labor Integrate business systems to maximize visibility

View or download