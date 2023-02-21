MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Southworth International Group Inc. appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors

Dr. Wilderer, one the top female executives in the water industry, will bring unique knowledge and fresh perspective to board of SIGI, which is known for its ergonomic vertical positioning equipment.

By

Dr. Mirka Wilderer
Dr. Mirka Wilderer

Southworth International Group Inc. (SIGI), the parent company of several of the world’s leading manufacturers of ergonomic vertical positioning equipment, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors.

One of the top female executives in the water industry, Dr. Wilderer earned her doctorate in international business from Germany’s Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg. She started her career at Siemens and has most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of De Nora Water Technologies. She has worked across four continents leading business growth and transformation while enabling and empowering access to one of our world’s most precious resources – safe and sustainable water.

“Dr. Wilderer brings a unique skill set and a fresh perspective to our growth journey,” said SIGI Board Chairman Timothy Cabot. “We will lean heavily on her experience and insights as we continue to execute our strategic plan while supporting our customers in making their employees’ work experience more productive, safer and easier.”

“SIGI has an outstanding industry reputation for innovation and leadership aligned with a long-term vision and strong set of core values,” said Wilderer. “I look forward to helping them build upon this base.” 

The SIGI Board of Directors was recognized in 2019 as a Private Company Board of the Year by Private Company Director, Directors and Boards, and Family Business magazines.


