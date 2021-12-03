MMH    Topics     News    Verusen

Supply chain companies Verusen and Machine Compare partner to reduce waste

The companies will work together to combine benefits of Verusen’s supply chain intelligence platform with Machine Compare’s spare parts marketplace

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Global supply chain companies Verusen and Machine Compare have formed a partnership to reduce supply chain waste and bring efficiencies to the new and used global machinery parts marketplace, the companies recently announced.

Verusen is a provider of supply chain data, inventory, and procurement technology, and Machine Compare is the company behind the B2B Marketplace where manufacturer sellers list their unused, obsolete, and surplus stock for buyers. The partnership’s key ambition is to create efficiencies in the supply chain market that will offer the simplest customer experience to reduce waste, limit risk, and help companies meet end-to-end material management goals. Verusen will bring to the partnership AI workflow process capabilities through its supply chain intelligence platform, to allow organizations to further extend, execute, buy and sell intelligently. Machine Compare will use this technology to further its growth with Marketplace, its e-commerce platform for companies to buy and sell spare parts and overstock inventory, the companies explained.

“We are excited to bring to market an optimal solution for manufacturers and the environment,” said Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen. “Our partnership with Machine Compare resolves a painful and wasteful process while supporting supply chains to combine data + human intelligence and accelerate building resilient supply networks. We are simplifying the end-to-end materials management customer experience to help manufacturers find their material truth and realize a whole new level of sustainability.”

“We are delighted to have found Verusen to resolve our complex problems with data cleanliness and supply chain analysis,” said Ben Findlay, Co-founder and CEO of Machine Compare. “With AI now interwoven into our processes, the burden on analysis is now lifted, allowing our team as well as our partners to instead shift to long-term strategic planning. Rather than jumping into situations as they arise in real-time, we’re able to expand our view beyond daily data challenges to consider future decisions that will continue making our whole supply chain more efficient. Our clients who have adopted Verusen are now showing a reduction in downtime, stockouts and costs.”


Article Topics

News
Machine Compare
Maintenance Repair and Operations
Verusen
   All topics

Verusen News & Resources

Supply chain intelligence provider Verusen nets $25 million in Series B funding
Supply chain companies Verusen and Machine Compare partner to reduce waste
Survey: inflated inventories tied to poor data quality and excessive legacy systems

Latest in Materials Handling

ProMat 2023 – automation at a cross-roads
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources