Supply chain companies Verusen and Machine Compare partner to reduce waste

Global supply chain companies Verusen and Machine Compare have formed a partnership to reduce supply chain waste and bring efficiencies to the new and used global machinery parts marketplace, the companies recently announced.



Verusen is a provider of supply chain data, inventory, and procurement technology, and Machine Compare is the company behind the B2B Marketplace where manufacturer sellers list their unused, obsolete, and surplus stock for buyers. The partnership’s key ambition is to create efficiencies in the supply chain market that will offer the simplest customer experience to reduce waste, limit risk, and help companies meet end-to-end material management goals. Verusen will bring to the partnership AI workflow process capabilities through its supply chain intelligence platform, to allow organizations to further extend, execute, buy and sell intelligently. Machine Compare will use this technology to further its growth with Marketplace, its e-commerce platform for companies to buy and sell spare parts and overstock inventory, the companies explained.



“We are excited to bring to market an optimal solution for manufacturers and the environment,” said Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen. “Our partnership with Machine Compare resolves a painful and wasteful process while supporting supply chains to combine data + human intelligence and accelerate building resilient supply networks. We are simplifying the end-to-end materials management customer experience to help manufacturers find their material truth and realize a whole new level of sustainability.”

“We are delighted to have found Verusen to resolve our complex problems with data cleanliness and supply chain analysis,” said Ben Findlay, Co-founder and CEO of Machine Compare. “With AI now interwoven into our processes, the burden on analysis is now lifted, allowing our team as well as our partners to instead shift to long-term strategic planning. Rather than jumping into situations as they arise in real-time, we’re able to expand our view beyond daily data challenges to consider future decisions that will continue making our whole supply chain more efficient. Our clients who have adopted Verusen are now showing a reduction in downtime, stockouts and costs.”



