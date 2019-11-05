MMH    Topics     Warehouse    MRO

SureWerx USA acquires Sure Foot Corporation

Due North product line complements range of safety products and further positions the company to be a single source for PPE and safety equipment and products.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Building (and maintaining) your maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) tech workforce
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Best Practices: The new look of MRO parts management
Autonomous Cleaning Bots: Coming to your DHL neighborhood facility
DSV Canada employs autonomous floor scrubbing robot
More MRO

SureWerx USA, a leading global supplier of professional tools, equipment and safety products, announced today it has acquired Sure Foot Corporation, the innovative company behind the Due North brand of winter traction aids based in the Red River Valley of North Dakota. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Established more than 35 years ago, Sure Foot has been a pioneer in the development and advancement of the fast-growing traction aid category. Today, Due North remains a leading brand in this safety category, having developed the patented replaceable spike technology that incorporates exclusive military grade tungsten carbide spikes, the strongest in the industry. This allows the use of a smaller diameter spike, which penetrates ice more easily while at the same time offering unparalleled durability.

Further, all Due North Ice Traction Aids are manufactured using a base material of 100% rubber, which remains flexible and durable even in the coldest temperatures. Together, these exclusive and proprietary features ensure maximum life, performance and user safety. Whether you are working in the toughest industrial environments, the demanding trucking, transportation and delivery service industry, or enjoy walking, running or fishing in extremely cold environments, Due North is the brand to trust.

“Adding Due North to our growing world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands propels us toward our goal of becoming a global leader in safety and productivity,” said SureWerx Chief Executive Officer Chris Baby. “With its innovative line of traction aids, Due North is a sure fit with our corporate strategy to significantly deepen our offering for the professional PPE safety markets in the U.S., Canada and
globally.”

Due North joins their family of highly respected safety brands including Jackson Safety, Wilson, Sellstrom, Pioneer, KneePro, PeakWorks, and ADA Solutions.

“The Sure Foot team has built a tremendous legacy of innovation, quality and durability with its industry-leading ice traction program,” Baby said. “We look forward to honoring that legacy by continuing to expand the availability of Due North products throughout North America and globally. The Due North product line complements our broad range of safety products and further positions us to be a
single source for PPE and safety equipment and products for our customers.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
MRO
MRO
SureWerx
   All topics

MRO News & Resources

Building (and maintaining) your maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) tech workforce
The power side of lift truck battery and charger maintenance
Best Practices: The new look of MRO parts management
Autonomous Cleaning Bots: Coming to your DHL neighborhood facility
DSV Canada employs autonomous floor scrubbing robot
For MRO remote is more than just a concept
Flexibility meets ease of maintenance
More MRO

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources