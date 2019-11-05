SureWerx USA acquires Sure Foot Corporation

SureWerx USA, a leading global supplier of professional tools, equipment and safety products, announced today it has acquired Sure Foot Corporation, the innovative company behind the Due North brand of winter traction aids based in the Red River Valley of North Dakota. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Established more than 35 years ago, Sure Foot has been a pioneer in the development and advancement of the fast-growing traction aid category. Today, Due North remains a leading brand in this safety category, having developed the patented replaceable spike technology that incorporates exclusive military grade tungsten carbide spikes, the strongest in the industry. This allows the use of a smaller diameter spike, which penetrates ice more easily while at the same time offering unparalleled durability.

Further, all Due North Ice Traction Aids are manufactured using a base material of 100% rubber, which remains flexible and durable even in the coldest temperatures. Together, these exclusive and proprietary features ensure maximum life, performance and user safety. Whether you are working in the toughest industrial environments, the demanding trucking, transportation and delivery service industry, or enjoy walking, running or fishing in extremely cold environments, Due North is the brand to trust.

“Adding Due North to our growing world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands propels us toward our goal of becoming a global leader in safety and productivity,” said SureWerx Chief Executive Officer Chris Baby. “With its innovative line of traction aids, Due North is a sure fit with our corporate strategy to significantly deepen our offering for the professional PPE safety markets in the U.S., Canada and

globally.”

Due North joins their family of highly respected safety brands including Jackson Safety, Wilson, Sellstrom, Pioneer, KneePro, PeakWorks, and ADA Solutions.

“The Sure Foot team has built a tremendous legacy of innovation, quality and durability with its industry-leading ice traction program,” Baby said. “We look forward to honoring that legacy by continuing to expand the availability of Due North products throughout North America and globally. The Due North product line complements our broad range of safety products and further positions us to be a

single source for PPE and safety equipment and products for our customers.”



