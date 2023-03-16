SVT Robotics and Kardex Solutions partner to speed integrated pick and pack solutions

SVT Robotics, a leading enterprise software provider for the rapid integration of industrial robotics, and Kardex Solutions, a leading global business partner of AutoStore and intralogistics solution provider of automated storage, retrieval, and material handling systems, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership enables Kardex Solutions customers to easily deploy and integrate AutoStore systems with additional automation technology by leveraging the power of the SVT Robotics SOFTBOT Platform, the partners stated.

Building upon its Kardex Control Center WES technology, Kardex Solutions has connected its software to the SOFTBOT Platform to enable a complete end-to-end pick and pack solution. Through this partnership, Kardex Solutions customers can quickly integrate and deploy an AutoStore system and Kardex Control Center with other warehouse functions, such as a WMS, the partners added.

“Agility is one of the greatest advantages that companies can leverage. When it comes to automation, it’s imperative that businesses can quickly deploy supply chain technologies as well as reconfigure them to meet their evolving needs,” said A.K. Schultz, CEO of SVT Robotics. “We’re excited to partner with Kardex Solutions to offer their customers a simple and effective method for rapid automation adoption.”

“By coupling Kardex Control Center with the SOFTBOT Platform, we’re able to provide our customers with a true ‘easy button’ approach to automation,” said Mitch Hayes, president of Kardex Solutions. “What we’ve done is eliminate the complexities around warehouse automation by creating a pathway for AutoStore systems to easily integrate with technologies commonly found in distribution centers. We’re proud to offer this complete solution to our customers.”



