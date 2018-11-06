Taking Advantage of the Toyota 360 Support Promise

Jacob Stewart, Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A.

November 6, 2018

The excitement surrounding the acquisition of a new forklift for your operation is something to be celebrated. Toyota employees dedicate themselves whole-heartedly to helping you achieve your goals, and that’s why we work hard to manufacture industry-leading forklifts with legendary reliability.

But we also recognize that your forklift success is about more than just the occasional acquisition of a new forklift. Instead, you have unique needs, success measurements, and pain points that need to be addressed throughout the entirety of your forklift’s lifetime.

The Toyota 360 Support promise isn’t just an aftermarket tool for purchase. It’s our promise to integrate with your problems and to help you find material handling solutions wherever possible. When you invest in a comprehensive aftermarket services program with Toyota 360 Support, make sure you’re taking full advantage of that promise and challenge us to fulfill it. You can bet we’re up the task.

Asking Your Toyota Technician

Not only does Toyota promise a four-hour guaranteed turnaround time on emergency maintenance requests, not just anyone will be looking at your forklift. Rather, Toyota Certified Technicians who have been trained on Toyota forklifts, using Toyota Genuine Parts, and comprehensive Toyota dealer training techniques will handle the job. Don’t hesitate to ask your technician about the mechanical operation of your forklift or any efficiency questions you have about its internal function. They are there to help.

Utilizing the Toyota Dealer Network

The extensive Toyota forklifts dealer network is one of the major benefits to all of our customers and an integral part of the Toyota 360 promise. Don’t think of your Toyota forklift dealer as a company there to sell you forklifts. Instead, think of it as a group of people using their collective experience to help you tackle material handling challenges and increase operational efficiencies.

We’re most successful when you’re successful, and a partnership built on mutual success is the foundation of the Toyota 360 support promise. From parts needs or warranty claims to consultations regarding proper forklift selection, forklifts’ functionality, capability, or current state of operation, your dealer is there to help with Toyota 360 Support.

Toyota Genuine Parts are the Core of All Repairs

Genuine. It’s that feeling of certainty when you expect fulfilled promises. If the Toyota dealer partnership is the foundation of the Toyota 360 Support promise, then Toyota Genuine Parts are how we deliver on it.

Toyota forklifts lead the industry in overall value. Part of that overall value is the sum of the forklift’s Toyota Genuine Parts. And that’s exactly what Certified Toyota Technicians use as part of the Toyota 360 Support promise.

At Toyota, we know that you need more than just a forklift solution. You need solutions to complex operational challenges. Your success is within reach. Our promise is to provide the comprehensive support you need to achieve it.

For more information about forklift functions, trends, and tips, please visit or subscribe to the Toyota Forklifts Blog. Or visit ToyotaForklift.com for products and purchasing.