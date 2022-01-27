MMH    Topics 

Texwrap joins the Contract Packaging Association

Provider of shrink wrapping and bundling solutions aims to further its connections with contract manufacturers

Looking to better communicate with contract packagers, Texwrap, a provider of shrink film wrapping systems,  has joined the Contract Packaging Association.

The CPA is comprised of more than 200 leading contract packagers and contract manufacturers nationwide. Joining this elite organization positions Texwrap to better communicate information, disseminate ideas and share application expertise with its contract packaging customers. Additionally, the CPA provides top-notch business development support, industry education, networking opportunities and industry intelligence to its members.

“Many contract packagers already rely on our packaging machinery for their shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and e-commerce applications, so joining the Contract Packaging Association is a great way to further connect with our valued customers,” said David Nettles, Director of Sales, Texwrap. “We’re excited to share Texwrap’s shrink packaging capabilities with the association. One of the main reasons for joining, however, is to hear input from contract packagers on their issues and applications. With their input, we can better serve them in the future.”

The most popular of Texwrap’s wrapping solutions for contract packagers are the CSS-2011 Series Side Sealer, the BVS-914 Series Vertical Sealer, and the TLS series of Auto L Sealers. All three models offer great flexibility in shrink packaging automation, wrapping product for either long or short production runs, according to Texwrap.

CPA members are comprised of the nation’s leading contract packagers, which perform all packaging functions; from the simplest to the most complex and from the glamorous to the hazardous. Its members offer these packaging services to an extremely wide variety of consumer goods companies. Texwrap’s official start date with the CPA was December 15, 2021.


