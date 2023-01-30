MMH    Topics     Technology    IoT

Tompkins Solutions partners with Loko AI to deliver AI-based solutions to logistics operations

Loko's solution leverages AI software, dashboards and camera sensors that autonomously monitor, collect and report production metrics for large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations.

By

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, has partnered with Loko AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) company. This strategic partnership will help usher in a new era of AI automation technology to logistics operations worldwide, the companies explained, by leveraging AI software and computer vision technology to monitor and improve fulfillment processes and worker safety.

“We are immensely proud to be working side-by-side with Tompkins Solutions and their amazing leadership team to fill a huge gap and demand in the supply chain and logistics industry,” said Joseph Zaki, founder and CEO of Loko AI.

Loko AI’s automation platform, “Caretaker,” offers a complete suite of AI software, dashboards and camera sensors that autonomously monitor, collect and report production metrics for large 3PL, distribution and fulfillment operations. The flexible system can be configured to monitor a wide range of tasks, including:

  • Worker optimization
  • Worker safety
  • Space efficiency
  • Productivity
  • Warehouse management software integration.

“We are very excited to partner with Joseph and his team at Loko AI,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “This groundbreaking technology will help logistics operations across the world increase efficiency and productivity while creating a safer and more secure environment for their workforce.”
 
Latona and Zaki will both be at Manifest 2023, January 31 to February 2 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Zaki will also be participating in the panel, “Cyber Threats – Navigating Challenges We Face as an Ecosystem,” in room 208-210 at 2:35pm on Thursday, February 2.


