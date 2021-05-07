Top 10 UniCarriers dealers for the Americas honored

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the winners of its Premier Club Awards. The Premier Club recognizes the top ten UniCarriers Forklift dealers throughout the Americas.

To attain status as an award winner, each organization accepted UniCarriers’ challenge, surpassing difficult goals, and ranking among the OEM’s leading dealerships. All UniCarriers dealers were evaluated based on new equipment sales, market penetration, aftermarket parts sales, service expertise, overall performance, and professionalism.

The following 10 dealers excelled in these critical areas and earned the prestigious status as a UniCarriers Premier Club winner:

• Equipment Depot Wisconsin, Hartland, WI

• CFE Equipment Corporation, Norfolk, VA

• J.M. Equipment Company, Manteca, CA

• Lift Solutions, Omaha, NE

• M&L Industries, LLC, Houma, LA

• Material Handling Supply, Pennsauken, NJ

• Ogden Forklifts, Atlanta, GA

• Parkway Systems, San Antonio, TX

• Select Equipment Sales, Buena Park, CA

Sunbelt Material Handling, Dallas, TX

“For an award based on such rigorous metrics, it’s exciting to see so many exceptional dealers display perseverance, dedication and excellence in representing our company,” said Mark Manninen, VP, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Marengo). “Congratulations to this year’s winners! Your Never Quit attitude inspires all of us.”



