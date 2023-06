Date/Time Thursday, June 3, 2021 3:00PM Moderator Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Christina Dube, Kardex Remstar

After a recent survey, new data reveals the top four challenges impacting efficiency. To stay ahead of the competition, warehouse managers need to store more inventory in the same footprint. They also need more labor to keep up with increasing demand.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

Optimize space

Manage increased demand

Increase accuracy

Alleviate labor challenges

This webinar will provide solutions to these warehouse challenges through improvements to your existing operations.

In addition, real world examples will show you how companies turn to warehouse automation for an upgrade!

