Video from U.S. Careers Online shines light on materials handling technicans

North Carolina based US Careers Online, a premier organization in helping students find careers in new and interesting fields for over a decade has released its newest video profile highlighting the field of Materials Handling Service Technician.

The video is collaboration with Southeast Industrial Equipment and Central Piedmont Community College and can be viewed at https://uscareersonline.com/video-gallery/#uael-videogallery-971ceff-1.

“If you look at the skills that are available right now that employers are looking for, there is not a lot of people available,” said Mike Hogan, associate dean of science, technology, engineering and math at Central Piedmont Community College.

Leaders in the industry, like Southeast Industrial Equipment are seeing the immediate need for more technicians, opening up training and advancement opportunities in the field.

“Right now we are having a problem within the lift truck industry of not having enough technicians,” said Robert Kemper, technical trainer at Southeast Industrial Equipment.

Kemper believes within five to ten years, just in the Toyota network they will face shortages of 5,600 people in the field. And the mechatronics program chair at CPCC, Jami Dale, believes that growth in manufacturing nationwide could open create a lot of opportunity for anyone looking to get into the field of servicing material handling equipment.

“As we move forward in manufacturing as it comes back to the U.S. or grows we has to have people that can take care of the equipment,” he said.

The video from U.S. Careers Online hopes to shine a light on the growing field and demonstrate the opportunities as a Materials Handling Service Technician.



