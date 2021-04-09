WERC director Silberhorn wins Robert J. “Bob” Donovan award

The Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) announced that Director of Events and Strategy, Angie Silberhorn, is the 2021 winner of the Robert J. “Bob” Donovan Award, presented by the Greater Midwest Chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (GMC-PCMA).



This prestigious award is presented annually to an outstanding meeting professional who leads by example, inspires volunteerism and is committed to the growth of the industry. It is given to career professionals who have been working and volunteering in the meetings industry for 15 years or more.



“Here at WERC we have long known that Angie is an exceptional meeting professional, and now the secret is out,” said Michael Mikitka, EVP of MHI’s Knowledge Center and WERC Division. “Since joining WERC eight years ago, she has single-handedly overhauled our most important annual event, introducing new technologies and modern conference development processes that have vastly improved our attendees’ experience and our bottom line. We wouldn’t be where we are without her.”



The award will be presented at a small, socially distanced in-person event in Chicago on June 24, 2021. Those not invited to the in-person event can join via livestream. Details and registration information will be posted at greatermidwest.pcma.org in the coming months.





