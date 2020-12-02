MMH    Topics     Warehouse    MRO

WESCO and Anixter to host virtual safety and MRO event

On December 16, facility managers, safety leaders, MRO decision makers and procurement team members can learn how to adapt and grow businesses in today’s new and dynamic work environment while keeping teams safe and productive.

Attendees will travel around WESCO and Anixter’s purpose-built virtual city where they can interact with leading suppliers and supply chain experts who will provide industry insights to the changing work environment. Throughout their journey, registrants will have the opportunity to engage in various buildings to chat, watch videos or download and save product and best practice resources, as well as collect points for prizes. The event opens at 11 a.m. ET and live sessions begin at 11:30 a.m. starting with a welcome address from Nelson Squires, EVP & General Manager, Electrical & Electronic Solutions, WESCO. Other live session topics will cover:

Health & Safety in the Workplace
Rationalizing MRO and Safety Spend
Utilizing IoT in MRO for Safety and Productivity.

To learn more about this event visit the registration page or contact [email protected].


