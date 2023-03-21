MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Energy    Wiferion

Wiferion enters North American market

Wiferion (Booth N8318), an energy solution supplier powering mobile robots and autonomous industrial vehicles through a wireless charging platform, has entered the North American market in response to demand for power solutions to increase uptime, lower maintenance and improve autonomous vehicle fleet efficiencies.

Wiferion maximizes the performance of industrial electric vehicles such as autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), forklifts and other autonomous industrial trucks, and collaborative robots. With its new Chicago office, Wiferion is ideally located to serve new and existing customers, including a leading U.S. industrial truck manufacturer.

Wiferion maximizes the performance of industrial electric vehicles such as autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), forklifts and other autonomous industrial trucks, and collaborative robots. With its new Chicago office, Wiferion is ideally located to serve new and existing customers, including a leading U.S. industrial truck manufacturer.

Mobile robot OEMs and end users must find reliable ways to keep vehicles active. Inductive wireless charging is emerging as the standard for mobile robots and industrial e-vehicles. Wiferion’s new North American subsidiary will allow the company to shorten delivery times, enhance its onsite services and support, and provide consulting services for North American companies in need of advanced charging solutions.

“A strategic approach to power supply solutions is a natural priority for makers and operators of AMRs and AGVs. Navigation works. Tasks are completed. But current approaches to power supply strategy fall short and remain an area of need to deliver optimal efficiencies for fleets,” said Matthieu Ebert, Vice President of Wiferion North America Inc. “Wiferion technology significantly improves vehicle uptime and maintenance efforts, reducing cumbersome power supply and charging challenges. We are focused on a strategic solution to upgrade charging infrastructure and create a standardized process for automated vehicle power that works for any mobile robot or autonomous truck. Our new home base in the U.S. helps us implement, service and engage with North American companies quickly and effectively.”

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


