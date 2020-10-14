2020 Packaging Issue: More than meets the eye

For many years, packaging and pallets seemed to be an afterthought, secondary to the heavy focus and funds going into automated systems for picking more accurate orders. Yet, even before dimensional pricing penalized companies for every cubic inch of wasted space, the shifting demands of e-commerce were bringing processes into focus.

These revelations have put more pressure on operations to re-think packaging and palletizing as a necessary part of streamlining the fulfillment operation. Overlooked no longer, packaging is now being called “the final frontier” of supply chain optimization—and more innovation than ever is being put into its improvement.

As we do every year at this time, we push the ever-growing importance of pallets and packaging into the spotlight in our annual Packaging Issue. This year the issue coincides with PMMI’s Pack Expo Connects, the association’s virtual event running Nov. 9-13. You can use our pages as a primer before you scroll through the products on display this year.

And, it’s that technological innovation that’s the focus of two features written by senior editor Roberto Michel, the newest member of our full-time editorial staff here at Modern. He offers us a look at software’s growing role in automated packaging efficiencies, and then on page 46 explores how more automation is being blended into pack out stations to improve ergonomics and efficiencies.

“With the continued rapid growth of e-commerce, it only makes sense that operations need to keep pace with rising volumes and are turning to automated packaging systems,” says Michel. “And since packing items for small orders is labor-intensive if done manually, it’s only driving that interest skyward—and shows no signs of slowing.”

Michel takes a look at the various types of automated approaches available, from semi-automated pack stations to more fully automated pack out lines with subsystems such as in-line weighing or dimensioning equipment that’s working to find the best freight rates—data that’s saving retailers millions in shipping costs.

“As in the case in any automated process, it’s the software that’s at the core of optimizing the system,” says Michel. “Not only does the software trigger each function when needed, but it also addresses the management of the weight and dimension data that enables the all important freight rate shopping.”

As Michel looks into the state of pack stations—the most distinct afterthought in the process—he finds that there are nuances to the ergonomics and materials positioning. There’s more focus on the process steps and more consideration of the range of packages that need to be handled as well as the physical height and reach differences in the workforce.

“There is more than meets the eye when it comes to automated packaging and even with pack out stations these days,” says Michel. “At first glance, an automated pack out line seems to be all about automating physical tasks like inserting goods, or applying a shipping label, but there’s whole lot more going on behind the scenes to capture weight and dimension data, and operations are saving costs based on that data.”



