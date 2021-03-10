MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

2021 Productivity Achievement Awards

Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional operational improvements through materials handling systems.

By

Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional operational gains through materials handling systems, automation and a spirit of innovation.

Modern’s editorial team selects finalists from among the System Report articles published in the previous year. A panel of industry experts then reviews the two finalists in each category, selects a winner and provides insights on what set each winning company apart.

Finalists in the Manufacturing and Warehousing/Distribution categories are recognized for their ability to provide outstanding customer service, quickly respond to changing business conditions, deliver orders that meet customer requirements, and improve operations. The Innovation category recognizes a company that successfully employed a solution that defies convention.

In addition to achievements in productivity, throughput or efficiency, winners were also judged on how projects inside the four walls enable or complement the broader business objectives of the company.

This year’s Productivity Achievement Awards judges were: Don Derewecki, senior consultant at St. Onge Co.; Mike Noble, vice president of client services with Open Sky Group; and Christian Dow, executive vice president of membership and industry leadership for MHI.

Since all finalists had impressive projects, there was a very difficult decision in the Distribution category, though in the categories of Innovation and Manufacturing the judges were unanimous in their top choice.

In this year of massive supply chain disruption, it’s also notable that not only were the projects impressive in terms of scope, but also when it comes to flexibility. To find our past System Reports click here.

Warehouse/Distribution Award: Calares

Caleres steps into a new level of distribution
One of the country’s largest shoe companies brought its wholesale distribution operations in house with a highly automated distribution network capable of shipping a total of 80 million pairs of shoes a year. Here’s how.

Judges’ comments on 2021 Warehousing/Distribution Award winner Caleres:

“The Caleres project was well matched to their evolving business requirements and a logical rethinking of their distribution network. While the use of automation and the functional design of the systems at this Caleres DC is impressive in terms of achieving high throughput with minimal labor, the functional design suits the changing nature of their business. It demonstrated a depth of thinking about the whole rationale for the project.”

“Caleres took their business to the next level by introducing technology with an operationally centric focus. Automation was used to enable locating their sites even within tight labor markets.”

Manufacturing Award: New Cold

Next-level freezer distribution
In Burley, Idaho, NewCold built a 180,000-square-foot freezer distribution center that brings a new level of efficiency to handling frozen food, including a tight integration with its customer’s operations.

Judges’ comments on 2021 Manufacturing Award winner NewCold:

“NewCold has created a holistic design for the demanding freezer environment. The automation built into the facility is directly attributable to enabling NewCold to reduce the risks of staffing and running a freezer facility while minimizing its carbon footprint.”

“This project has a high degree of automation and very dense, space efficient storage with a 140-foot high AS/RS. It is an effective combination of automated systems, but the most striking part of the project is how well integrated the DC is with the production operations of their nearby major customer.”
“The challenges of a 2% unemployment rate and implementing new technology led to upskilling their workforce and giving associates and forklift drivers opportunities to learn and advance. Additional benefits of the project are that it has 50% lower energy use compared with a conventional facility, and the lower oxygen level enhances fire prevention and safety.”

Innovation Award: UPS

The future of e-commerce fulfillment at UPS distribution
One of the world’s largest parcel delivery services is redesigning its fulfillment processes to meet new challenges, inside and outside the warehouse.

Judges’ comments on 2021 Innovation Award winner UPS:

“There is so much innovation happening at UPS, it is hard to know where to start. Very impressive.”

“The UPS approach of creating plug-and-play automation modules enables them to adapt quickly and deploy automation modules outside of the DC of the future. This is crucial for a 3PL; to be able to insert and remove automation components to fulfill their clients’ needs.”

“What UPS is doing with this warehouse of the future is impressive. They applied an innovative mix of newer technologies including autonomous mobile robots, goods-to-person order picking automation, and AGVs, in addition to conveyor and sortation. It’s clear they are embracing the multiple new technologies, using software to orchestrate these systems. UPS being UPS, they also showed their expertise with transportation management and logistics, synchronizing warehouse processes with inbound and outbound requirements.”


