2021: Search for the silver lining

As we turn the page on 2020, it’s only human nature to search for the silver lining of what will go down in history as one of the most turbulent and unpredictable periods we’ve ever experienced.

On the warehouse and DC management front, we can say that with improved collaboration with our transportation partners, we were able to keep essential goods flowing through our supply chains during even the most uncertain times—a fact that should be celebrated across the United States and the world.

Another bright spot has been our ability to adapt and be more flexible, as the challenges of the pandemic forced us to accelerate many of our software and automation projects just to keep pace with meteoric e-commerce fulfillment growth. Indeed, with every disruption comes opportunity.

Speaking of adaptability, MHI should be commended for launching the ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX), a new digital event to replace the bi-annual live trade show in Chicago. Starting on page 38, the Modern editorial staff shares a preview of the offerings that will unfold over five days (April 12-16).

Next month we’ll put the spotlight on some of the latest innovations that will be shared in the digital product demos and live chats. To date, MHI expects more than 500 vendors will be participating across all relevant categories of equipment, software and automation technology.

And according to our “2021 Automation Solutions Study,” the second automation survey we’ve done after the pandemic set in, activity across the ProMatDX digital platform over those five days should be quite strong. Staring on page 28, senior editor Roberto Michel puts all of this year’s findings into context. Uncertainly, he says, always paves the way to growth.

“The good news is that the questions on budget saw the average budget size climb to just more than $1.5 million from $1.2 million in the survey conducted last spring,” says Michel. “Additionally, there was a significant drop in the percentage of respondents this time around who say they’re ‘unsure’ about purchase plans in light of the pandemic. Across pretty much all of the latest data, more organizations are ready to forge ahead.”

And they’re now ready to move faster. For the 2021 survey, 33% of respondents told us they’re making changes within three months, while another 33% say between three to six months—results that are 10 percentage points higher than the 2020 survey, validating the trend of accelerated investment.

“I also found it interesting that when asked about top areas for improvement over the next couple of years, there were strong increases for packaging, throughput and order accuracy,” says Michel. “While some equipment category plans were a bit off from last year, this year’s respondents appear ready to invest in solutions that will help them get orders out the door quickly and more accurately—a silver lining indeed.”



