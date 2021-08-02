60 Seconds with Jordan Julius, GE Appliances

Jordan Julius

GE Appliances

Position:Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, New Product Introduction

Location: Selmer, Tenn.

Primary Focus: Focused on assembly processes for the development of new assembly lines.

Modern: Tell us about the job you applied for at GE Appliances.

Julius: The job was on the Advanced Manufacturing Engineering team. At the time I applied, I had been in my first job out of engineering school for about 2.5 years, and I was ready for my next chapter. I had family working at GE Appliances, and I had done two co-ops here when I was in college, so I knew the company. When I read the job description, I had some hesitation because I thought it was at a level higher than where I was in my career, so I actually applied for three jobs.

When I came to Louisville, I had a chance to go to dinner with one of the team leaders, who told me not to be discouraged: They wanted to give the next generation an opportunity and help them develop. That gave me confidence going into my interview that they were looking for people like me who were eager to learn. Since, we’ve added two more young female engineers and two men who are my age.

Modern: What did you do when you were offered the position?

Julius: I dropped my phone. This is what I’ve always wanted to do, and I thought it would take a few more years to get there, so I was on cloud nine.

Modern: How did you discover engineering and manufacturing?

Julius: When I was in third grade, I had an uncle who worked at GE Appliances. He took me on a tour of the factory, and I thought all that automation was the coolest thing. I had to do a report about what I wanted to do when I grew up, and I wrote that I wanted to be an engineer at GE Appliances like my uncle and make products that make a difference in peoples’ lives.

Modern: What was your educational background?

Julius: I graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in mechanical and energy engineering.

Modern: What are your responsibilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Engineering team?

Julius: We’re responsible for new production introductions. Currently, I work with the development of new assembly lines, providing cross-functional support on workstations, material flow and equipment installation.

Modern: You were given the opportunity to design a new manufacturing line. What did you want to accomplish, and what was most challenging?

Julius: I wanted to gain the experience of designing a line and an understanding of how we bring together everything needed to take a product from start to finish. The biggest thing was the deep dive into processes. And, since it was going to be a non-automated line, I needed to get creative to incorporate lean principles and ergonomics so it was user friendly. My manager and a senior team leader mentored me where I needed it. They wanted me to come up with ideas, but they were there for support.

Modern: What was it like bringing this online during Covid?

Julius: I volunteered to work on the assembly line for 12 weeks during the pandemic. I had drawings and specifications, but we were still on the paper side of the install. After working on the line as an operator, I ended up tweaking the layout and the design to make my line more user friendly. That was one of the biggest things I got from volunteering.

Modern: What do you say to individuals in engineering school about a career in manufacturing?

Julius: When you’re in engineering school, there are a couple of different paths you can take. Some people are interested in designing things. Others are interested in how things go together. I’m just 28, and I was given the space to create a 100-foot long assembly line. I can go into the factory and see what I’ve accomplished. If you want to get your hands dirty and be in on the action, then take a look at the factory side of engineering.



