MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Turning fleet data into savings

Telematics helps the Chicago Tribune’s printing center operation reduce lift truck impacts by 30% and gain vital fleet information.

By

The Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center prints, inserts and distributes more than 40 different publications, which makes it a busy production operation with the need to store and move materials as part of completing print jobs.

The Freedom Center facility contains five floors of activity, from inbound-outbound docks for both trucks and rail, raw materials and finished goods warehousing, printing, inserting and packaging, and distribution. To support the warehousing and transport of pallets of materials and finished goods, a combination of LPG and electric lift trucks are used. Much of the fleet consists of four-wheeled, sit-down, counterbalanced trucks (Crown).

The facility contains a multi-floor warehousing, printing and inserting application operating within very restricted spaces. The narrow aisles and busy floor-level operations present challenges for forklift operators. Impacts can easily result in significant damage to products and assets, so the Chicago Tribune wanted to proactively monitor impacts so immediate action can be taken to address an unsafe act or action when an impact occurs.

The company wanted to be as responsive as possible while working to reduce impacts and learn more about how its trucks and operators were being used. To support this goal, the company implemented a telematics and fleet management system (Crown) on every truck in its fleet.

Operators now document pre-shift inspections electronically. Each lift truck is configured with an impact threshold and fleet managers receive an immediate alert when an impact occurs. With a reliable monitoring system in place, fleet managers can now quickly address impacts and coach operators on proper lift truck operation.

This has resulted in a 30% reduction in impacts, with corresponding decreases in damage and injuries. The InfoLink system provides fleet managers with utilization data for lift trucks and operators, which has proven valuable in making production and staffing decisions.

According to Jon Healy, a receiving team lead for the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center printing operation, the telematics system provides more control over the fleet and fleet safety. The system provides a digital safety checklist for operators when they log into the trucks, and the software for the system provides insight on how the assets get used. Impact incidents are tracked, not only to coach operators, but to eliminate any unsafe conditions where an impact occurred.

“Since we’ve been tracking [our fleet] with InfoLink, there has been a reduction in impacts, we are down probably 30%,” says Healy. “That is significant [savings in terms of] property damage, damage to the equipment, and also any injuries.”

What’s more, the system’s reports and metrics also help managers make informed staffing and production decisions. “We absolutely have more control with InfoLink,” says Healy. “That information is vital for [us] to make decisions about the future.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Crown Equipment
Lift Trucks
Telematics
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected].
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources