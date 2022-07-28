ABB joins Berkshire Grey’s Technology Alliance Program to deliver AI-enabled robotic solutions

MMH    Topics 

Berkshire Grey Inc., a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced that ABB, a leading global technology company, has joined Berkshire Grey’s Technology Alliance Program to provide more customers with AI-enabled robotic solutions that improve e-commerce fulfillment throughput and warehouse efficiency while driving down operational costs.

ABB’s expertise in providing automation solutions to global e-commerce merchants, retailers, and third-party logistics complements Berkshire Grey’s extensive portfolio of AI-enabled robotic automation solutions for eCommerce fulfillment, store replenishment, back-of-store order collection, and package handling, the partners stated. Berkshire Grey has extensive experience in incorporating ABB robotic technology into enterprise-scale automation solutions in production environments.

Together, ABB and Berkshire Grey will provide fully integrated, AI-enabled robotic solutions to customers seeking comprehensive Intelligent Enterprise Robotics (IER) systems to automate warehouse processes. This helps customers improve the efficiency and flexibility of warehouse and supply chain operations and prepares them for future needs and demands.

“Through this collaboration with Berkshire Grey, we provide the flexible, cost-effective warehouse automation solutions our shared customers need to optimize their operations,” said Marc Segura, President ABB Robotics Division. “By combining ABB’s specialist robotic systems with Berkshire Grey’s AI, machine vision, sensors and mechatronics, we give our customers the tools to respond to the continued growth of e-commerce.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance (BGPA) program includes a select group of strategic partners that provide customers across the retail, e-commerce, 3PL, grocery, and package handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs.

“Berkshire Grey and ABB recognize that supply chain operations need intelligent robotic automation that can adapt to changing demands for higher order volumes, product variability, and faster delivery windows,” said Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey. “Together, we provide customers with the most advanced AI-enabled robotic solutions that solve the most challenging problems for today’s supply chain and warehouse operations.”


