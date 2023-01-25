MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Automation

American Logistics Aid Network launches new humanitarian program

With funding help from Walmart Foundation Grant, new initiative aims to improve access to disaster aid

As non-profits across the country struggle with inflationary pressures, one logistics non-profit organization is shoring up its efforts to help them make every disaster relief dollar count – and to assist disaster survivors more quickly.

The American Logistics Aid Network today launched an initiative to help the non-profit community build stronger disaster supply chain networks.

“This project stands to make a true systemic impact on disaster relief efforts because it will enable us to reach non-profits all across the country, especially the small to medium-sized ones that don’t have robust logistics programs in place,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton

Funded through a Walmart Foundation grant, the ALAN project will provide disaster focused non-profits with the opportunity to learn and apply a variety of best supply chain practices that have been gleaned from other humanitarian organizations as well as the commercial logistics community. The project will also create a stronger framework for more frequent logistics collaboration between non-profits and private businesses.

“After 18 years and more than 60 disaster responses, we know that healthy humanitarian logistics practices aren’t just a game-changer, they’re a life-changer, because they allow more relief to reach survivors more quickly and ultimately to multiply the good that they can do,” said Fulton. “That’s why we’re so excited about this grant. It will be a huge blessing to us – and the non-profits it enables us to serve. We’re incredibly grateful to the Walmart Foundation – and immensely excited to begin work on this project.”

“Supporting vulnerable communities and getting aid to people after disasters requires close collaboration between businesses, non-profits, and government. This investment in ALAN will improve the coordination and efficacy to help donations and supplies reach those most in need during times of crisis,” said Brooks Nelson, Senior Manager, Disaster Preparedness and Response at the Walmart Foundation.


