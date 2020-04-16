MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Inside Varner’s distribution center: Automating fashion distribution

The 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Sweden handles fast-fashion store replenishment and e-commerce fulfillment in a highly automated setting.

By

Varner,

Vänersborg, Sweden

SIZE: 500,000 square feet
ITEMS: Owns 10 retail chains. Fashion retail.
SKUS: 50,000
SHIFTS PER DAY/DAYS PER WEEK: 2 shifts, 6 day
 

Read the feature article on the Varner warehouse.


Varner’s distribution center was centrally located in Sweden for access to ports and the retailer’s network of stores and customers across seven European countries. Processes were designed to manage pallets, cartons and item-level units and piece picking for e-commerce fulfillment and garments on hanger.

The facility is divided into several processing areas.

High-bay AS/RS: The high-bay area provides bulk buffer storage for 50,000 pallets. The product stored here represents a limited number of SKUs purchased in large quantities for one of Varner’s value chains and stored at the pallet level. When floor-loaded containers arrive at receiving (1) from the port, cartons are unloaded onto extendable conveyor (2) and transported to a cross-belt sortation area (3). The cartons are sorted by SKU to a robotic palletizer (4). Pallets are automatically stretch wrapped and then conveyed to the automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) (5) for temporary storage.

When product is retrieved from the AS/RS, it’s conveyed to a manual processing area where the stretch-wrap is removed. The pallets are then automatically depalletized and the cartons are conveyed to the mini-load storage system (6), which is the facility’s main order fulfillment engine for store replenishment.

Carton receiving

The carton receiving area can sort 6,000 cartons per hour. Cartons for which there is immediate demand are crossdocked to shipping (7) into an outgoing truck for store delivery.

Mini-load system

Cartons destined for storage are conveyed to a mini-load storage area (6) serviced by 22 cranes and with storage capacity for 500,000 cartons. The mini-load serves as the primary carton order fulfillment system for the facility. When Varner’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system assembles orders, they are sent to the warehouse management system (WMS). Cartons are then retrieved from the mini-load and sent either to the shipping area, where they are loaded onto a truck, or to the robotic goods-to-person picking area (8).

Robotic goods-to-person picking

Cartons destined for the goods-to-person picking area may come directly from receiving or from the mini-load system. Cartons go first to a decant area (9), where the contents are emptied into a tote and conveyed to the upper level for storage and handling by the robots. Where there is demand for product, the robots remove a tote from storage and send them to one of the workstations. All stations can fill e-commerce orders and orders for mixed SKU cartons for store replenishment. Items for store replenishment are picked into a corrugated container. Once all of the items for that container have been picked, a lid is automatically added, the box is labeled and then conveyed and sorted into an outbound truck. Items for e-commerce orders are put into one of 40 different polybags. Finished bags are then conveyed to a bag sorter and sorted into a roller cage.

Garment-on-hanger (GOH) area

Some incoming cartons are sorted directly to the GOH area (10). There, they are decanted onto hangers that are inducted onto the GOH system. The area serves a three-level pick module. Associates are directed by voice to pick items. Those items are placed on a central conveyor line, delivered to a labeling area and then loaded onto trucks.

System suppliers

  • System Design, Integration & General Contractor; Light Goods & Pallet Conveyor Systems; Mini-load AS/RS, Pallet-handling as/rs, Wms, Wcs & Wes: Swisslog
  • Cross-belt Sortation: Beumer
  • Robotic Goods-to-person Picking: AutoStore
  • Robotic Depalletizing: Kuka Robotics
  • Robotic Palletizing: Qimarox
  • Automatic Carton Erection & Closing: Jomet
  • E-commerce Bag Sortation: Qubica
  • Mini-load Rack System: Bito Storage Solutions
  • Pallet Racking: Stow
  • Order Release Module for Sorting Incoming Cases: Dynamic Logistic Systems
  • Telescoping Conveyors for Loading and Unloading: Caljan

Article Topics

Features
Magazine Archive
Technology
Automation
Automation
AutoStore
Swisslog
System Report
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources