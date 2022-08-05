MMH    Topics 

AutoScheduler.AI names Keith Moore as CEO

Keith Moore and his father Thomas A. Moore started AutoScheduler to help P&G optimize warehouse processes.

By

Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI
Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI, a vendor that describes its software as a warehouse management system (WMS) ‘accelerator’ because of the optimized plans it generates, today announced it is naming Keith Moore as CEO, with Thomas A. Moore, founder and also Keith’s father, moving to the Board of Directors.

AutoScheduler has also added Lori Stoia, a seasoned marketing professional, as the new director of marketing to evangelize their market presence. 

“These executive changes reflect the growth that AutoScheduler has experienced recently and will further position the company for continued growth and success,” says Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “All of these executives are trailblazers in their respective fields and bring impressive leadership and strategic skills to their new positions.”

Keith Moore was previously the Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler. As CEO, he takes on additional responsibilities and will manage AutoScheduler’s overall operations, including driving profitability, managing organizational structure, strategy, and communicating with the board. Keith will continue to drive product direction and vision, leveraging his knowledge of the warehousing industry and deep technology competencies to drive value in AutoScheduler’s offerings, taking the business to the next level, the company added. Keith is also the Founder of ProvisionAI and previously led product management at SparkCognition.

Thomas A. Moore is Founder of AutoScheduler.AI, CEO of T|WO, and a Partner at ProvisionAI, and will now move to AutoScheduler’s Board as Chairman.

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance, according to the company. Its AI and machine learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP, the company added. Areas addressed by the platform include dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, and redundant workforce elimination.


Article Topics

News
AutoScheduler
AutoScheduler.AI
   All topics

AutoScheduler.AI News & Resources

AutoScheduler.AI names Keith Moore as CEO
Industry veteran Jeff Potts joins AutoScheduler as CRO

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources