AutoScheduler.AI names Keith Moore as CEO

AutoScheduler.AI, a vendor that describes its software as a warehouse management system (WMS) ‘accelerator’ because of the optimized plans it generates, today announced it is naming Keith Moore as CEO, with Thomas A. Moore, founder and also Keith’s father, moving to the Board of Directors.

AutoScheduler has also added Lori Stoia, a seasoned marketing professional, as the new director of marketing to evangelize their market presence.

“These executive changes reflect the growth that AutoScheduler has experienced recently and will further position the company for continued growth and success,” says Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer at AutoScheduler.AI. “All of these executives are trailblazers in their respective fields and bring impressive leadership and strategic skills to their new positions.”

Keith Moore was previously the Chief Product Officer at AutoScheduler. As CEO, he takes on additional responsibilities and will manage AutoScheduler’s overall operations, including driving profitability, managing organizational structure, strategy, and communicating with the board. Keith will continue to drive product direction and vision, leveraging his knowledge of the warehousing industry and deep technology competencies to drive value in AutoScheduler’s offerings, taking the business to the next level, the company added. Keith is also the Founder of ProvisionAI and previously led product management at SparkCognition.

Thomas A. Moore is Founder of AutoScheduler.AI, CEO of T|WO, and a Partner at ProvisionAI, and will now move to AutoScheduler’s Board as Chairman.

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance, according to the company. Its AI and machine learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP, the company added. Areas addressed by the platform include dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, and redundant workforce elimination.



