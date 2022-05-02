MMH    Topics 

Industry veteran Jeff Potts joins AutoScheduler as CRO

Potts, a co-founder of LeanLogistics, brings 30 years of experience to company whose software acts as a "WMS accelerator" solution.

Jeff Potts, AutoScheduler’s new CRO.
Jeff Potts, AutoScheduler's new CRO.

AutoScheduler, a supply chain analytics vendor whose software is described as acting as a warehouse management system (WMS) accelerator, announced today it has added Jeff Potts as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to empower the company to accelerate growth. Potts joins AutoScheduler with over 30 years of experience within the supply chain industry and proven success in business development and sales leadership.

Potts was one of the founders of LeanLogistics, considered to be the first transportation management system in the industry offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Potts served as a corporate office and Board Member until LeanLogistics was sold to Brambles Limited in 2008 and later acquired by Kewill Systems in 2016. The company was rebranded as BluJay Solutions, where he served as Vice-President of Client Services.

“Jeff Potts is well-known in the industry and a proven leader, positioning him to greatly impact revenues and profitability for the company while driving value for our customers,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Jeff will use strategy, analytics, and the best talent to target new customers and markets while deepening engagement with existing clients.”

In 2021, BluJay was acquired by E2open, where Potts served as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts. He currently is on the Supply Chain Management Advisory Board at Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago. Jeff graduated from Michigan State University with a BA Degree in Material & Logistics Management. He received Merchant Mariner Credentials for the U.S. Coast Guard and has Transportation Workers Identification Credentials with the Transportation Security Administration. He received a patent in 2000 for methods and apparatus for connecting shippers and carriers in the third-party logistics environment via the Internet.

AutoScheduler.AI is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with orchestration capabilities. The solution provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading of labor, balancing of inventory overflow, and proactive cross-docking, according to the company, leveraging prescriptive analytics.


