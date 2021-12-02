MMH    Topics     News    Cimcorp

Cimcorp continues expansion by relocating its U.S. main office to new, larger facility

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the space will bring capabilities for improved product demos, increased warehousing space for parts and a showroom for Cimcorp’s 3D Shuttle solution

Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announced today the relocation of its U.S. office to a larger, expanded space designed to better serve customers and support continued growth in the U.S. market.

With a rapidly growing U.S. customer base, Cimcorp stated it has outgrown its Alpharetta, Georgia, office which opened in July 2020 and moved to a new space on October 1, 2021. The new office, the company explained, accommodates more storage, parts, and employee offices. This facility is three times larger than the previous location and will include a dedicated space for product demonstrations and training to ensure customers are taking advantage of all of Cimcorp’s offerings.

“Our Alpharetta office was ideal for growth, but our new location in Atlanta with expanded warehousing space will allow us to provide even higher quality service and support for customers,” said Rick Trigatti, President of Cimcorp Automation Ltd.

“Cimcorp stands at the forefront of order fulfillment services, and this more spacious office will showcase our capabilities with a ‘Showroom of Automation’ that includes offerings such as an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) and more.” added Joel Kuusman, Manager of U.S. Operations and Technology Services at Cimcorp. “The Atlanta office will give our team the opportunity to provide high-level parts, service, and training programs in line with our Success Services initiative.”

Previously featured at the Alpharetta location, the facility’s showroom will also include Cimcorp’s 3D Shuttle solution, an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) for goods-to-person order picking ideal for e-commerce, retail and food service distribution. Additionally, this facility will offer technology demos of value to the warehousing and distribution marketplace.


