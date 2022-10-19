MMH    Topics 

Cleo, VAI expand partnership to address cloud-based integration

Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives growth opportunity

By

Latest Material Handling News

April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
More News

VAI, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, a vendor that offers what it calls ecosystem Integration software, jointly announced today they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.  

The joint announcement was made from VAI Connect 2022, a one-day virtual, instructive event for VAI customers in which Cleo is participating as a Solution Partner.

The companies have been partners since the early 2000s. While the relationship originally revolved around VAI serving as a reseller for Cleo’s traditional on-prem integration solutions, VAI has now joined Cleo’s rapidly expanding System Integrator partner program to begin assisting the duo’s more than 80 joint customers in their migration to the Cleo Integration Cloud platform, a cloud-based B2B integration solution.  

VAI specializes in supply chain and business management solutions for hard goods, food, and pharmaceutical companies, serving customers using its flagship S2K Software Suite across myriad vertical markets. Cleo serves over 4,100 customers worldwide with its Cleo Integration Cloud platform, which is capable of bringing any-to-any integration to supply-chain-driven businesses by supporting API, EDI, and/or File-based integrations to complement VAI’s ERP solutions.  

In a recently published survey of integration experts, Cleo reported that 81% of companies have either begun or will begin migrating their integration solutions to the cloud over the course of calendar year 2022. In large part this is in response to rampant supply chain disruption, which was cited by respondents as second only to cyberthreats for posing the largest external risk to their businesses, the partners explained. 

“As organizations continue to digitalize their operations to keep up with market changes and to meet new demands from customers, more companies are transitioning to the cloud,” said Maggie Kelleher, Director of Business Development with VAI. “Over 80% of our new customers are hosting their applications with VAI Cloud, and we look forward to helping the rest of our customers get there too. By expanding our partnership with Cleo, we stand ready to arm all our valued customers with the ecosystem integration solutions they need to outsmart supply chain disruption by implementing the integration solutions today’s disruptive markets require.”  

“Cleo selectively partners with domain experts like VAI who have extensive knowledge that can be combined with Cleo’s innovative platform to maximize business impact and drive growth,” said Ken Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer with Cleo. “Over the years VAI has proven to be precisely the sort of trusted advisor that can strategically leverage our innovative platform to optimize business solutions and ensure our joint customers’ success.” 


Article Topics

News
Cleo
Integration
VAI
   All topics

Cleo News & Resources

Cleo survey finds lost revenue due to poor integrations increases for third consecutive year
Cleo, VAI expand partnership to address cloud-based integration
SrinSoft, Cleo form partnership around ecosystem integration adoption
Survey reveals that nearly 90% of manufacturers struggle with integration issues

Latest in Materials Handling

April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources