Cleo, VAI expand partnership to address cloud-based integration

VAI, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, a vendor that offers what it calls ecosystem Integration software, jointly announced today they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.



The joint announcement was made from VAI Connect 2022, a one-day virtual, instructive event for VAI customers in which Cleo is participating as a Solution Partner.



The companies have been partners since the early 2000s. While the relationship originally revolved around VAI serving as a reseller for Cleo’s traditional on-prem integration solutions, VAI has now joined Cleo’s rapidly expanding System Integrator partner program to begin assisting the duo’s more than 80 joint customers in their migration to the Cleo Integration Cloud platform, a cloud-based B2B integration solution.



VAI specializes in supply chain and business management solutions for hard goods, food, and pharmaceutical companies, serving customers using its flagship S2K Software Suite across myriad vertical markets. Cleo serves over 4,100 customers worldwide with its Cleo Integration Cloud platform, which is capable of bringing any-to-any integration to supply-chain-driven businesses by supporting API, EDI, and/or File-based integrations to complement VAI’s ERP solutions.

In a recently published survey of integration experts, Cleo reported that 81% of companies have either begun or will begin migrating their integration solutions to the cloud over the course of calendar year 2022. In large part this is in response to rampant supply chain disruption, which was cited by respondents as second only to cyberthreats for posing the largest external risk to their businesses, the partners explained.



“As organizations continue to digitalize their operations to keep up with market changes and to meet new demands from customers, more companies are transitioning to the cloud,” said Maggie Kelleher, Director of Business Development with VAI. “Over 80% of our new customers are hosting their applications with VAI Cloud, and we look forward to helping the rest of our customers get there too. By expanding our partnership with Cleo, we stand ready to arm all our valued customers with the ecosystem integration solutions they need to outsmart supply chain disruption by implementing the integration solutions today’s disruptive markets require.”



“Cleo selectively partners with domain experts like VAI who have extensive knowledge that can be combined with Cleo’s innovative platform to maximize business impact and drive growth,” said Ken Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer with Cleo. “Over the years VAI has proven to be precisely the sort of trusted advisor that can strategically leverage our innovative platform to optimize business solutions and ensure our joint customers’ success.”





