SrinSoft, Cleo form partnership around ecosystem integration adoption

Integration software vendor Cleo partners up with IT services firm SrinSoft to provide customers with B2B integration in the cloud.

By

Cleo, a provider of ecosystem Integration software, and SrinSoft, Inc., an IT, engineering services, and digital consulting company, today announced formation of a new partnership aimed at maximizing joint customers’ business potential via B2B integration in the cloud.

According to a recent market research report, 81% of companies surveyed said they are actively investing in migrating their integration solutions to the cloud in hopes of remedying supply chain woes caused by overreliance on legacy applications, too many manual processes, or other barriers to smooth integration that are negatively impacting today’s far-flung business ecosystems, Cleo’s announcement explained.

SrinSoft’s global team of more than 500 consultants supports multiple transformation initiatives, and provides a host of Consulting, Development, Integration, Managed and Implementation services to clients such as NASA, Google, Disney, GE, and several other Enterprises, SME’s & Federal agencies across the United States and rest of the world.Cleo is a well-known leader in cloud-based B2B integration, providing API, EDI, and non-EDI integration solutions to more than 4,100 supply chain-driven organizations.

Both companies, Cleo added, have proven capabilities in Logistics & Transportation with strong customer base in Manufacturing, Distribution, Retail, and other industries. Additionally, both are intimately familiar with a wide range of applications and data management technologies. SrinSoft for example has in-depth knowledge and project experience in Microsoft.NET technology, and their IBM iSeries Division has profound knowledge in RPG/400, COBOL/400, CL/400, ASNA VRPG .Net, WebSphere and LANSA development environment. The company is also specialized in SOA/Middleware Integration using Jboss/Fuse stack delivering software solutions and services to enterprises worldwide. Additionally, SrinSoft consultants are experts in Apache Service Mix, ESB, ActiveMQ, Camel and JBoss. For its part Cleo focuses on end-to-end business processes such as Order-to-Cash, Procure-to-Pay, or Load Tender-to-Invoice.

“Cleo’s unique ability to deliver any-to-any integration across key end-to-end business processes bodes extremely well for our global client base, because on any given day we see virtually every new or legacy application out there, from the IBM iSeries (AS/400) to the most modern eCommerce solutions, and everything in-between,” said Madan Kumar, global head of business development for SrinSoft. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Cleo.” 

“We were immediately impressed by SrinSoft’s extensive institutional knowledge across such a broad range of applications, technologies, and industries, and that’s how we knew they would be a promising partner for Cleo,” said Bob Hoch, strategic account manager, partnership programs, with Cleo. “Given the urgency many companies feel to move forward aggressively with modernization, and the critical role integration plays in that, we look forward to teaming with SrinSoft to help customers move quickly and profitably.”


SrinSoft, Cleo form partnership around ecosystem integration adoption
