Distributor improves fulfillment speed and flexibility

Randa, one of the world’s largest accessories companies for men, has a portfolio of more than 50 brands like Hanes, Levi’s, Guess, Dockers and Timberland. With more than 100 years of experience in product development, Randa manufactures and distributes belts, wallets, luggage, jewelry, slippers, hats, gloves and more. To improve throughput and meet aggressive shipping times, the company deployed automated packaging systems and new bar code labeling software in its fulfillment operations.

Previously, the company’s warehouse management system (WMS) did not have the flexibility to quickly edit and update compliance labels. The new bar code labeling software, (CYBRA) allows users to create and edit labels without writing any code. To add that capability, the team needed to convert more than 100 labels into new formats.

“A label conversion process of this magnitude would be a challenge,” says Chuck Roskow, vice president of operations, “but the label conversion process was a breeze, taking under 30 seconds per format.”

After the label format conversion, a supply chain consultant (VSS) helped Randa go live in less than two months. With the new labeling software integrated, Randa could now begin using automated packaging (Automated Packaging Systems). The new solution ensures label compliance. Once labels are ready, operators can print the shipping information onto the bag and pack the bag simultaneously.

“It would have taken a lot longer to get the WMS lined up with the automated printers and baggers without the new label software,” says Tim Walters, CIO Randa. “The suppliers’ teams helped keep the roll-out a smooth, painless process.”

Randa also uses the new software to design and print packing slips. What once took a programmer hours to change files and recompile programs now takes a few mouse clicks. The integrated solution also allows the company to effectively use the appropriate shipping material and reduce cost in the supply chain.



