Fabric and Synergy Design & Integration partner on fulfillment automation

Fabric, which offers high-density, robotics-based fulfillment automation technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Synergy Design & Integration to employ Fabric’s fulfillment automation to streamline and optimize warehouse processes.

Formed in 2016, Synergy’s team has more than 100 years of combined experience designing and building custom, turnkey material handling systems for industries including retail, e-commerce, health and beauty, parcel, apparel and more. As a member of Fabric’s Partner Elite Program, Synergy and Fabric will help clients identify and eliminate inefficiencies and increase warehouse volume, the partners explained.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together innovative solutions that will ensure customers remain competitive and agile,” said Kimberly Barr, Fabric’s global director of partnerships. “Customer expectations continue to rise across industries, and automated fulfillment is becoming a must-have. Fabric and Synergy are empowering retailers to meet those expectations.”

“The world’s largest brands are leveraging automated solutions for speed and efficiency in their fulfillment operations, and this powerful combination between Fabric and Synergy will deliver that capability to retailers of all sizes,” said Synergy Chief Operating Officer Steve Sipkovsky. “This partnership offers a way for retailers to solve the ongoing challenge of a labor shortage and rising wages.”

“We don’t take partnerships lightly at Synergy,” Synergy Senior Vice President of Solutions Matt Herms said. “It is important for us to get to know the companies that we partner with and not only understand the services and technologies that they provide but, as importantly, to make sure they are a cultural fit and share our values. After several months of discussions with the Fabric team and seeing multiple sites in both the United States and Israel, we are confident that this partnership will bring great success to all of us.”

Under the Fabric Partner Elite Program, system integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and OEMs can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.

Fabric’s flexible solutions can fit any space, whether it’s a store or warehouse, according to Fabric, one of the earliest vendors in the micro-fulfillment center (MFC) automation niche.



