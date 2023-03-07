MMH    Topics 

Fabric and Synergy Design & Integration partner on fulfillment automation

Fabric, which offers a robotics-based fulfillment automation platform, and systems integration firm Synergy, team up to streamline and optimize warehouse processes.

By

Fabric’s automated warehouse solution at work.
Fabric’s automated warehouse solution at work.

Fabric, which offers high-density, robotics-based fulfillment automation technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Synergy Design & Integration to employ Fabric’s fulfillment automation to streamline and optimize warehouse processes.

Formed in 2016, Synergy’s team has more than 100 years of combined experience designing and building custom, turnkey material handling systems for industries including retail, e-commerce, health and beauty, parcel, apparel and more. As a member of Fabric’s Partner Elite Program, Synergy and Fabric will help clients identify and eliminate inefficiencies and increase warehouse volume, the partners explained.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together innovative solutions that will ensure customers remain competitive and agile,” said Kimberly Barr, Fabric’s global director of partnerships. “Customer expectations continue to rise across industries, and automated fulfillment is becoming a must-have. Fabric and Synergy are empowering retailers to meet those expectations.”

“The world’s largest brands are leveraging automated solutions for speed and efficiency in their fulfillment operations, and this powerful combination between Fabric and Synergy will deliver that capability to retailers of all sizes,” said Synergy Chief Operating Officer Steve Sipkovsky. “This partnership offers a way for retailers to solve the ongoing challenge of a labor shortage and rising wages.”

“We don’t take partnerships lightly at Synergy,” Synergy Senior Vice President of Solutions Matt Herms said. “It is important for us to get to know the companies that we partner with and not only understand the services and technologies that they provide but, as importantly, to make sure they are a cultural fit and share our values. After several months of discussions with the Fabric team and seeing multiple sites in both the United States and Israel, we are confident that this partnership will bring great success to all of us.”

Under the Fabric Partner Elite Program, system integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and OEMs can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.

Fabric’s flexible solutions can fit any space, whether it’s a store or warehouse, according to Fabric, one of the earliest vendors in the micro-fulfillment center (MFC) automation niche.


Article Topics

News
Fabric
Micro-fulfillment
Micro-fulfillment center MFC automation
Synergy Design & Integration
   All topics

Fabric News & Resources

Fabric and Synergy Design & Integration partner on fulfillment automation
MFC solution provider Fabric strikes alliance with Reply for supply chain execution capabilities
Fabric opens Dallas micro-fulfillment center as its on-demand retail network expands
Instacart taps Fabric’s automation for next-gen fulfillment initiative
Walmart begins to scale microfulfillment centers

Latest in Materials Handling

Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources