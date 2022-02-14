MMH    Topics 

Fortna acquires slotting optimization provider Optricity

Move positioned as strengthening Fortna's warehouse optimization offerings, amplifying order fulfillment speed and accuracy

Fortna, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announces that it has acquired Optricity, a warehouse optimization, analysis and performance improvement software company. The Optricity management team will join the Fortna organization following the transaction, positioned to serve the newly combined global client base.

Committed to solving the most difficult distribution challenges, the Fortna and Optricity offering will provide clients with an immediate ability to improve the speed and accuracy of order fulfillment capabilities. Leveraging the additive result of the Fortna and Optricity proprietary algorithms, the software offering optimizes picking performance by enabling labor to pick the right SKU at the right time from the right location. The result, Fortna points out, is responsive order fulfillment that meets the ever-growing demands of today’s ecommerce requirements.

“I’m excited to bring together the talented Fortna and Optricity teams, uniting the combined science-based approaches to problem solving,” said Rob McKeel, Fortna, CEO. “We look forward to partnering with our clients to optimize product placement, improve efficiencies, maximize space utilization and reduce travel within the four walls. The Fortna/Optricity solution will enable companies to enhance the management of daily operations, minimize inventory volatility and amplify their ability to maintain their brand promise of fast and accurate fulfillment – achieving the new normal for distribution success.”

The acquisition of Optricity allows Fortna to further build upon its global presence and expand its offering to its growing global client base, the company added. Fortna will leverage the Optricity software experts to expand its Science and Technology Center of Innovation with additional industrial engineering algorithmic expertise and business case acumen. In addition, the growing team of distribution specialists will continue to design and deliver the industry’s leading software to dynamically manage inventory and provide the real-time decision-making data required to optimize performance in client facilities.

Dan Basmajian, CEO, Optricity, stated, “We are excited to join the Fortna family of Distribution Experts and combine a deep bench of talent to elevate distribution processes across the globe. We look forward to infusing positive impact with our algorithm-driven inventory optimization software that delivers improvement to comprehensive operations and enables organizations to meet and exceed ever-changing fulfillment expectations.”


