MMH    Topics 

John Alexis joins Fortna as chief information officer

Alexis joins Fortna from Tegra Global, a major apparel manufacturer.

By

John Alexis, Fortna’s new CIO
John Alexis, Fortna’s new CIO

Fortna, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of John Alexis as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

In this role, John will be responsible for establishing the Fortna global IT strategy, including all IT applications and technologies associated with planning, operating, and supporting the business including data security, collaboration, and storage architectures.

“John’s 20 plus years of strategic IT experience is a welcomed addition to Fortna as we evolve our technological processes and more deeply develop our tech stack,” said Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fortna. “I am excited to bring John’s experience and passion to our organization.”

“Fortna is a blue-chip brand, and I am thrilled to join their dynamic and growing team,” said Alexis. “I look forward to leading the Fortna IT team and continuing the good work of elevating our business practices.”

Alexis joins Fortna from Tegra Global, the largest apparel manufacturer in the western hemisphere, producing apparel for customers such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Fanatics. In this role, he was responsible for the overall strategic direction, security, development and delivery of the organization’s application and technology platforms leveraged by its 13,000 employees across 13 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Central America. Prior to Tegra, John worked in various leadership roles with Travelport, The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Rogers Communications Inc. and Dell. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and has completed the Management and Leadership Program of the Schulich School of Business.


Article Topics

News
Fortna
warehouse integrators
   All topics

Fortna News & Resources

Fortna and MHS Global now known as a single company, FORTNA
MHS/Fortna appoints Jim Hilderhoff as SVP, Distribution and Fulfillment
John Alexis joins Fortna as chief information officer
Fortna acquires slotting optimization provider Optricity
Fortna increases investment in Science and Technology Center for Innovation
Conventional warehouse tune up
Information Management: Can WES get predictive?
More Fortna

Latest in Materials Handling

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources