John Alexis joins Fortna as chief information officer

Fortna, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of John Alexis as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

In this role, John will be responsible for establishing the Fortna global IT strategy, including all IT applications and technologies associated with planning, operating, and supporting the business including data security, collaboration, and storage architectures.

“John’s 20 plus years of strategic IT experience is a welcomed addition to Fortna as we evolve our technological processes and more deeply develop our tech stack,” said Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fortna. “I am excited to bring John’s experience and passion to our organization.”

“Fortna is a blue-chip brand, and I am thrilled to join their dynamic and growing team,” said Alexis. “I look forward to leading the Fortna IT team and continuing the good work of elevating our business practices.”

Alexis joins Fortna from Tegra Global, the largest apparel manufacturer in the western hemisphere, producing apparel for customers such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Fanatics. In this role, he was responsible for the overall strategic direction, security, development and delivery of the organization’s application and technology platforms leveraged by its 13,000 employees across 13 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Central America. Prior to Tegra, John worked in various leadership roles with Travelport, The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Rogers Communications Inc. and Dell. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and has completed the Management and Leadership Program of the Schulich School of Business.



