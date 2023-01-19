MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage    Frazier Industrial

Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company

Executive VP of sales since 2002, Mr. Iellimo was responsible for Frazier’s Standard Product Business, and was known for his dedication to clients.

Frazier, a provider of storage solutions, has with “deep sadness” informed its clients, friends and partners of the passing of Executive Vice President Domenick Iellimo on January 10th, 2023 at the age of 69. He passed away peacefully in New Jersey surrounded by loved ones.

Prior to joining Frazier, Domenick served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 to 1981. This included active combat duty in Vietnam. Domenick took great pride in his service to the United States and was very passionate in supporting fellow veterans through fundraisers, including Wounded Warriors, up until his passing.

Domenick gained his first experience in the material handling industry working on installations. He worked closely with Frazier and many future colleagues to install and implement many Frazier applications. In 1977, Domenick joined Frazier Sales working directly with Eastern accounts. He quickly rose through the ranks, developing a strong reputation as someone with a powerful vision for rack applications. He was a force not only within Frazier, but more so across the racking community. As a result of his immense efforts, Domenick was promoted to Frazier’s Executive Vice President of Sales in 2002. In this role, he managed an international sales staff and was responsible for Frazier’s Standard Product Business.

Domenick’s dedication to clients and extremely attentive care of their needs defined him, Frazier noted. To Domenick, no challenge was insurmountable. He spent countless hours formulating, re-designing and testing rack
solutions until the perfect one was determined for every project. His outgoing personality allowed him to become extraordinarily successful in establishing robust, genuine relationships.

Carlos Oliver, President of Frazier, says “Domenick was a person that really cared about other people; his personality was infectious. Everybody wanted to be around him and part of whatever event he was taking part in. We all
have a story (or five) involving Domenick that we will treasure.”

Domenick is survived by brother Aaron and his wife Karen, along with an extended family of nieces, great nieces and great nephews. Domenick’s positive impact on both his personal and professional relationships will be missed, Frazier Noted. The company added that his legacy will continue as his colleagues remember him in his business success, but most importantly, in the people impacted throughout his life journey.


