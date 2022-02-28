MMH    Topics     News    HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS and sports apparel company Anta to launch third warehouse automation project

HAI ROBOTICS is working with sportswear giant Anta on a third automated warehouse following the success of two earlier projects.

By

HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR robots in operation in an Anta warehouse
HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR robots in operation in an Anta warehouse

HAI ROBOTICS, a global provider of an autonomous case-handling robotic (ACR) system for warehouse logistics, and Anta, a leading global sportswear brand, will soon launch in south China a new warehouse automation project using HAI ROBOTICS’ totes-to-person solution to help Anta accommodate surging orders.

The new project, to be launched in April in Anta’s brand-new warehouse in Foshan, Guangdong Province, will be the third joint-project between the two companies, HAI ROBOTICS said. Using HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR system, the 9-meter-high warehouse will offer up to 30,240 locations, with daily throughput expected to reach 128,000 units.

As an official sponsor of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Anta has seen surging deals, putting warehouse logistics under mounting pressure, the announcement added.

“Anta sees HAI ROBOTICS as an important long-term partner, as we have shared ambition in smart warehousing,” Chen Jiancong, General Manager of logistics of Anta Group, said at the group’s logistics partnership conference, held in its headquarters in Jinjiang, southeast China’s Fujian Province, on Tuesday.

Richie Chen, founder and CEO of HAI ROBOTICS, said his company names Anta as one of the top-10 most important global clients, who are entitled to more tailored service. “Together we will keep innovating to address more challenging scenarios for the footwear and apparel warehousing sector and bring more added value to our customers,” Chen said.

HAI ROBOTICS added that it has dozens of ongoing projects for top footwear and apparel brands. The company was awarded the best strategic supplier by Anta, at Tuesday’s conference, to recognize the efficiency the ACR system has helped to achieve in the supply chain.

HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR system was first deployed in Anta’s warehouse in southwestern China’s Chengdu, Sichuan Province, in April 2021. With 25 customized HAIPICK robots doing case picking and retrieving from shelves to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations, storage density of the 5.7-meter-high warehouse increased significantly to offer up to 27,600 locations. It can handle up to 80,000 units in outbound orders per day. The warehouse, which was previously stretched tight to handle its tens of thousands of SKUs at low picking accuracy, is now feeding the needs of 1,200 brick-and-mortal stores with a weekly outbound volume of 60,000 pieces, the robotics vendor explained.

The efficiency improvement prompted Anta into a second warehouse automation project with HAI ROBOTICS only three months later, the vendor added. A larger robot fleet was stationed in its 3,500-square-meter warehouse in Jinjiang. With the redesign of 11-layer shelves inside the 5.7-meter-high warehouse, the project provides around 20,000 storage locations. The warehouse reached a daily outbound capacity of 200,000 pieces with the use of HAIPORT-powered Workstation, an automatic loading and unloading machine.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
HAI ROBOTICS
Picking
Robotics
   All topics

HAI ROBOTICS News & Resources

MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Fulfillment Facility Improved Efficiencies by 4x
HAI Robotics announces new demo center
Storage Solutions offers expanded solutions set via new partnership with HAI Robotics
HAI ROBOTICS and sports apparel company Anta to launch third warehouse automation project
HAI ROBOTICS celebrates 5th anniversary
HAI ROBOTICS and Invar team to expand global presence
More HAI ROBOTICS

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources