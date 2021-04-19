MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Inside Mount Adams Fruit: Bringing automation to fresh fruit distribution

In Washington State, Mount Adams Fruit is using a mix of automation to take a leadership position in the apple and pear industry.

By

Mount Adams Fruit
Bingen, Washington

  • Square Footage: 250,000 square feet
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval: 7 levels of storage, including the floor level, reaching 80 feet tall. 5,916 pallet positions are serviced by 17 pallet rovers, 3 vertical reciprocating lifts and 20 opportunity chargers.
  • Products Handled: Pears and apples
  • SKUs: 1,000
  • Throughput: The system is currently putting 60 pallets per hour into storage and retrieving 22 pallet an hour, with capacity to retrieve 45 pallets per hour
  • Shifts Per Day/ Days Per Week:1 shift per day in shipping and production; inventory analysis and re-slotting occurs overnight

Mount Adams Fruit’s new, highly automated distribution center is essentially a finished-goods warehouse. In this instance, the automated warehouse receives and stores fresh fruit. Handling begins in the processing area (not shown). Prior to fruit arriving at Mount Adams Fruit from the fields, an estimate of what will arrive is entered into Salesforce.com, which is used for production planning. Fruit arrives from the fields in bins that are stored in temperature-controlled rooms that control ripening until fruit is ready to be packed.

Read the feature article on the Mount Adams Fruit warehouse “Mount Adams Fruit Automates Farm to Store”

Once the fruit is ready to be packed, it is cleaned in water, dried and conveyed to a defect sorter, which includes a vision system that can evaluate the fruit internally and externally. Mount Adams Fruit uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine what kind of box the fruit will go into based on grading and size.

Once the fruit is cleared for packing, it is packed by hand into shipping boxes. Packed boxes are conveyed to an automatic stamping line that creates a unique identifier for that box. The license plate code identifies the farmer, the lot, the pack date, the grade, size, packing style and pallet. That information is entered into Salesforce.com and the product is ready for storage and available for sales.

Receiving

Once boxes have been packed, they are conveyed to the floor level where they are prepped for putaway into the automated storage and retrieval system (1). Adjacent to the AS/RS is a second quality control area (2), where stored fruit that requires another review, and potentially a repack, is inspected.

A majority of boxes will be palletized by a module with six robotic palletizers (3). A second palletizing area (4) is used to manually build pallets. Once a pallet has been built, it is conveyed to an automatic stretch-wrapping area (5). There, a protective corner board is automatically applied before the pallet is stretch-wrapped and tagged with an identification label.

After a pallet is wrapped and ready for storage, it is conveyed to a profile station that determines the height of the pallet– the AS/RS features four levels that store pallets that are 96 inches high or less and three levels that store pallets that are 72 inches or less. Pallets are now ready for induction into the AS/RS.

There are four induction stations. Lift trucks deliver pallets to an area designated for partial and miscellaneous pallets (6). A second induction area receives inbound apples (7). Those pallets are delivered to the AS/RS by a transfer car (8). A third area receives inbound pears (9). Lift trucks deliver pallets to the fourth area (10), which has 22 pallet positions.

Storage

Once a pallet is conveyed into the AS/RS, it is picked up by an automatic pallet shuttle, or rover. The shuttles can move in all directions on a given level. Pallets that are stored on the floor level are delivered to a storage location that is tracked in the warehouse management system. Pallets that will be stored on one of the six upper levels are delivered to one of three vertical reciprocating conveyors (11). When the conveyor reaches the right level for that pallet, it’s picked up by a pallet shuttle and putaway into a storage location.

Further handling: After storage, fruit may be retrieved for repacking: For example, some fruit may be repacked into bags for easy handling in a store. Or, it may be re-inspected and re-packed to ensure quality. Finally, once there is an order for a pallet, it is retrieved and delivered to the shipping area (12), where it is staged on pallet conveyor for loading.

System suppliers


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Automation
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
Automation
Food and Beverage
Hyster
Pallets
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Intralogistics Robotics study 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources