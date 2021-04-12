MMH    Topics     60 Seconds    Lift Trucks

60 Seconds with Michael Romano

Modern Materials Handling sat down with Michael Romano, CEO at Bastian Solutions to talk about plans after retirement.

By

Michael Romano

Title: Chief executive officer, Bastian Solutions; CEO Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions North America

Location: Indianapolis, Ind.

Experience: More than 40 years in the materials handling industry.

Modern: Congratulations on your retirement. Why now?

Romano: Because it’s time. I’ll be 68 this year, and I’ve had a good 40-year run in the industry. I want to retire while I’m still young enough to enjoy some other things.

Modern: Was it a tough decision?

Romano: Absolutely. The industry has never been in a better position in my 40 years. For the first time in my years, we’re no longer viewed as a commodity. Our customers understand they need to automate, and they need someone to help them do that. That’s a good position to be in.

Modern: How did you start in the industry?

Romano: I’m a CPA by trade, and years ago, I left one of the big CPA firms to become the controller of a Raymond dealer in New York. At the time, interest rates were hovering around 20%, which made it difficult to sell capital equipment. I introduced financial merchandising, including ROI calculations and leasing in our proposals. That turned out to be successful, which brought me some recognition within Raymond. In the 1990s, I was asked by the CEO to launch their national accounts program. After about 6 years doing that, I had an opportunity with a partner to buy a dealership in New England, and then in 2005, to acquire a majority share of Associated, a dealership in Chicago, where I spent 12 years.

Modern: You were one of the first lift truck dealers to embrace automated systems. How did that happen?

Romano: After trying to grow our systems business for years, I got tired of customers telling us: You’re just a lift truck company. So, we purchased Peach State and became a systems integrator. As a partner, Toyota quickly saw our reasoning and how labor demographics were changing at the same time as our industry was trending to a labor-intensive, e-commerce model. I became part of a team within Toyota that led to their entry into Automated Materials Handling Integration through the acquisitions of Vanderlande and Bastian Solutions. I knew we were on the right track when I saw an ad on Sunday Night Football late last year for a major sporting goods retailer that featured a warehouse we had done and citing it as a competitive advantage. That recognition of the value our industry provides is a good way to end my career.

Modern: Within the industry, the two leading lift truck providers—Toyota and KION—entered the automation side of the business, as have other new players. How is that changing the industry?

Romano: We’re going to continue to see consolidation, especially among the bigger industry players. That said, the automation market remains segmented: There’s always going to be room for those regional and local integrators to service small and mid-sized companies that aren’t serviced by the biggest players. You’re also going to see consolidation and acquisitions of technology players because it can be easier to buy technology than to build it yourself.

Modern: What will that mean for our readers, the users of automated materials handling systems?

Romano: The customer is going to have a better opportunity to do a one-stop shop, which is a necessity given that they no longer have the engineering staff they once had. The industry is going to be positioned to take care of them in a more comprehensive way. And, with the additional talent coming into the industry because of our increased recognition and visibility, the customer is going to see a better product. We’ve hired a lot of 20-somethings at Bastian Solutions who are light years ahead of where we were at their ages in their ability to provide significant value to our customers. Our industry has worked hard to build a better bridge with the academic community and it is paying off for us and our customers.


Article Topics

Features
60 Seconds
Magazine Archive
Other
Equipment
Lift Trucks
60 Seconds With
Toyota Advanced Logistics North America
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources