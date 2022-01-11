MMH    Topics 

JLT Mobile Computers completes acquisition of French sales partner ID Work, now JLT France

Rugged mobile device company JLT sees move as strengthening its sales channel and reinforcing the company’s French presence and commitment.

By

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of rugged devices for demanding environments, has announcd that they have completed the acquisition of their longtime French sales partner ID Work. Effective as of today, ID Work becomes JLT France, with ID Work founder Philippe Briantais providing continuity as managing director of the new operation.

The acquisition represents the next step in JLT’s growth strategy, and the establishment of a dedicated French sales office will significantly strengthen the company’s ability to support its customers and partners in the important French market, the company explained in its announcement.

Founded by the French entrepreneur and industry veteran Philippe Briantais in 2013, ID Work has successfully established JLT on the French market and been driving sales through a country-wide network of system integrators and resellers, JLT explained. During that period, France has grown into one of JLT’s largest and most important markets in Europe. With the acquisition, JLT is establishing a local sales office and will forge closer relationships with its French customers and sales partners, the company added.

“This acquisition will be of great value to our French partners and customers,” said Philippe Briantais, founder of ID Work and newly appointed managing director of JLT France. “We have been an authorized JLT sales partner for nine years and our customers have always known they can rely on the superior quality, performance, and reliability of JLT computers. They will value JLT’s increased sales and support presence, and the company’s obvious commitment to the French market.”

ID Work has been a close partner and done a terrific job in introducing the JLT brand and our products on the French market and setting up a growing network of sales partners throughout the nation, added Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “With this acquisition we now have the opportunity to work more closely with, and paying even greater attention to the specific needs of, our French partners and customers,” Holmberg said. “I’m thrilled to be able to continue to work with Philippe Briantais as we drive our expansion in France further.”


