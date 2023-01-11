MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation    KION North America    KION North America

KION North America announces dealer partnership with Advanced Material Handling Systems

Advanced Material Handling Systems is authorized to sell Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands within its three locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Suwanee, Georgia; and Augusta, Georgia.

By

KION North America has appointed Advanced Material Handling Systems as a dealer partner within the KION North America dealer network. Advanced Material Handling Systems is authorized to sell Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands within its three locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Suwanee, Georgia; and Augusta, Georgia.

“We are incredibly proud to announce our new partnership with Advanced Material Handling Systems,” said Director of Dealer Development, Rick Schiel. “We have strategically sought out dealers to join our dealer network who are committed solutions providers focused on expansion and growth. We are thrilled to have Advanced Material Handling Systems represent the Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands.”


