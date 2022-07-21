KPI Integrated Solutions acquires consulting firm Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors

KPI Integrated Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting, software, systems integration, and automation supplier has announced the acquisition of Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, a Boston-based, independent supply chain consulting firm that designs demand-centric distribution networks, facilities, and systems.

KPI, which earlier this year acquired Precision Distribution Consulting, added that with this acquisition of a second consulting firm, KPI’s capacity to help clients address supply chain and operational challenges is further strengthened. The combined firms will continue to provide innovative solutions that drive scalable and resilient distribution networks and power agile order fulfillment operations for existing as well as new clients, KPI added. Commonwealth founder and President Ian Hobkirk will be continuing in a senior leadership role at KPI, and all of Commonwealth’s consultants will be making the move to KPI as well.

“I am excited to welcome Commonwealth to the KPI team as we continue to provide data-driven network and warehouse designs that speed order fulfillment and reduce labor dependence for our clients,” said Larry Strayhorn, CEO of KPI. “The deep bench of our combined KPI and Commonwealth teams provides unmatched distribution network strategy, innovative facility plans, and advanced automated systems that deliver business results,” he continued.

“By joining KPI, we have significantly increased our pool of consulting resources and added some great analytical tools to our toolbox,” said Hobkirk. “We’ll have the same core consulting team that we’ve spent a decade building but we’ll be able to offer our services on a much larger scale.” Hobkirk added, “Our combined organization offers end-to-end solutions that build agile operations, provide the most resilient and scalable distribution systems, and ultimately help our clients build stronger businesses. It’s an exciting day for Commonwealth and for our customers.”

In a letter to customers, Hobkirk added that Commonwealth’s ability to deliver solutions has grown “exponentially” via the deal. “With our acquisition by KPI Integrated Solutions, Commonwealth will now have a much deeper bench and more analytical tools to help our clients achieve supply chain excellence,” Hobkirk stated.

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software



