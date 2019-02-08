Manufacturer reduces workplace injuries with ergonomics system

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

February 8, 2019

Headquartered in Troy, Mich., Inteva Products is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, manufacturing automotive parts including sunroofs, interiors and door latches. With more than 12,000 employees, the company sought to implement a consistent, sustainable ergonomics process.

As the company grew, managers found that none of its ergonomics practices were “portable.” Processes defined in one facility wouldn’t transcend language barriers, cultural barriers or, in some cases, wouldn’t translate from one product line to another.

The company now uses a new system (VelocityEHS; Humantech) to manage ergonomics at its 50 worldwide locations and reduce the likelihood that employees will develop musculoskeletal injuries. The system identifies risk and provides the ability to track, record, and measure it across the organization.

“Ergonomics in theory is quite complex, but the system has broken it down into very simple principles and risk factors,” says global EHS director Ed Slesak. “It ensures we are following the same process to complete assessments and are using the same methods for evaluating our work processes no matter where we are in the world. It has made my job easier and has made our company safer.”

Further upstream in the manufacturing process, the engineering groups are also using the system’s built-in ergonomics design guidelines to “design out” risk in the new jobs and production lines associated with its latest product line.

“Our primary job is to implement continuous improvement,” says engineering manager Gini Mitchell. “One of the more important improvements we’ve seen is awareness through the rest of the plant. Improving the operations for operators and making things more efficient is key, and it’s very easy to use.”