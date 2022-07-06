MMH    Topics     Miner

Miner, a facility expert for docks and doors, acquires New Jersey Door Works

Miner, the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, makes fourth acquisition in the past 12 months under OnPoint Group.

By

Miner, the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired New Jersey Door Works (NJDW), a leading commercial dock and door company in the New York – New Jersey industrial property market.

For more than 30 years, NJDW has been providing exceptional design, service and installation for customers across Northern and Central New Jersey as well as New York City’s outer boroughs, Miner’s announcement noted. This acquisition supports the continued expansion of Miner’s footprint, now serving most major markets nationwide. It is the fourth acquisition in the past 12 months for Miner under OnPoint Group, a national, brand-independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance.

“Supply chain and facility operations are more complex than ever. OnPoint’s vision is to simplify material handling and facility equipment management for regional and national customers so they can focus on their core business. Adding NJDW to Miner expands our reach in a critical market, strengthening our presence and partnership for customers requiring national dock and door solutions. Mike and his leadership team have built an incredible organization. We want to maintain this experienced team and continue to invest in this group to help them grow,” said Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group.

NJDW serves a broad range of distributors and property owners, serving over 2,000 customers in the last twelve months alone. Since 1988 they have been a trusted partner for commercial docks and doors, while also providing general contractor services including masonry, electrical, high security fencing and access systems. 

“The team at Miner shares our vision of delivering smarter and safer dock and door solutions amidst an ever-more complex supply chain. We will continue to offer unparalleled equipment design, installation and maintenance services to our clients, now with an expanded array of solutions and capabilities,” said Mike Serillo, President of NJDW.

Divisions of OnPoint Group include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs.


Article Topics

News
Dock Doors
Dock Equipment
Miner
OnPoint Group
   All topics

Miner News & Resources

Miner, a facility expert for docks and doors, acquires New Jersey Door Works
Miner closes acquisition of Dock & Door Handling Systems

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources