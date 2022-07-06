Miner, a facility expert for docks and doors, acquires New Jersey Door Works

Miner, the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired New Jersey Door Works (NJDW), a leading commercial dock and door company in the New York – New Jersey industrial property market.

For more than 30 years, NJDW has been providing exceptional design, service and installation for customers across Northern and Central New Jersey as well as New York City’s outer boroughs, Miner’s announcement noted. This acquisition supports the continued expansion of Miner’s footprint, now serving most major markets nationwide. It is the fourth acquisition in the past 12 months for Miner under OnPoint Group, a national, brand-independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance.

“Supply chain and facility operations are more complex than ever. OnPoint’s vision is to simplify material handling and facility equipment management for regional and national customers so they can focus on their core business. Adding NJDW to Miner expands our reach in a critical market, strengthening our presence and partnership for customers requiring national dock and door solutions. Mike and his leadership team have built an incredible organization. We want to maintain this experienced team and continue to invest in this group to help them grow,” said Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group.

NJDW serves a broad range of distributors and property owners, serving over 2,000 customers in the last twelve months alone. Since 1988 they have been a trusted partner for commercial docks and doors, while also providing general contractor services including masonry, electrical, high security fencing and access systems.

“The team at Miner shares our vision of delivering smarter and safer dock and door solutions amidst an ever-more complex supply chain. We will continue to offer unparalleled equipment design, installation and maintenance services to our clients, now with an expanded array of solutions and capabilities,” said Mike Serillo, President of NJDW.

Divisions of OnPoint Group include Miner, TrueSource, Concentric and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs.



