Mobile racking solution installed in existing warehouse in less than four weeks

Landlocked facility boosts storage accessibility, flexibility and density.

Rack in the News

Hall Wines purchases base isolators for future seismic protection
Cold storage distributor optimizes rack to continue expansion
Don’t Underestimate Rack Maintenance & Repair
Cherry’s Industrial Equipment releases warehouse racking guide
Frazier Industrial hosts grand opening of Dyersburg, Tenn., manufacturing facility
More Rack News

Equipment Resource

See What Hydrogen Power Can Do for Your Lift Trucks
Hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks can turn “what if” into tangible benefits for your operation
All Resources
By ·

Smith Corona, a leading U.S. manufacturer of thermal labels and ribbons, faces the challenge of balancing sales growth and increased production with efficient use of storage space within an existing building footprint. The company installed an automated storage infrastructure to improve inventory accessibility and create a flexible workflow.

The company faced the need to store more pallets in smaller footprints, and required the flexibility to manage warehouse inventory with full accessibility. It sought to consolidate storage space by using a mobile storage system (Flexspace | Storax America) in its existing warehouse. Following the installation, the company added more revenue-generating production lines, significantly increased storage density, and created more storage flexibility.

“The system enabled us to increase storage capacity, increase our production lines and utilize our space in the most efficient manner,” says Benny Bonanno, senior vice president of sales. “We also have total access to each pallet location, which enables us to easily manage workflow and manufacturing processes.”

The new mobile storage racking system maximizes space through use of a moving aisle, which provides direct access to every pallet location and greatly reduces the number of static access aisles required. Wasted aisle space is converted to usable inventory space, increasing storage density by as much as 100% while providing a low cost per pallet.

“The first installation exceeded our expectations,” Bonanno says, “and we are looking to expand the mobile racks into other areas of our warehouse.”

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Flexspace · Productivity Solution · Rack · Storage · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
Download Today!
From the November 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
11th-annual materials handling professional salary survey
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links