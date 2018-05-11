Mobile racking solution installed in existing warehouse in less than four weeks

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

May 11, 2018

Smith Corona, a leading U.S. manufacturer of thermal labels and ribbons, faces the challenge of balancing sales growth and increased production with efficient use of storage space within an existing building footprint. The company installed an automated storage infrastructure to improve inventory accessibility and create a flexible workflow.

The company faced the need to store more pallets in smaller footprints, and required the flexibility to manage warehouse inventory with full accessibility. It sought to consolidate storage space by using a mobile storage system (Flexspace | Storax America) in its existing warehouse. Following the installation, the company added more revenue-generating production lines, significantly increased storage density, and created more storage flexibility.

“The system enabled us to increase storage capacity, increase our production lines and utilize our space in the most efficient manner,” says Benny Bonanno, senior vice president of sales. “We also have total access to each pallet location, which enables us to easily manage workflow and manufacturing processes.”

The new mobile storage racking system maximizes space through use of a moving aisle, which provides direct access to every pallet location and greatly reduces the number of static access aisles required. Wasted aisle space is converted to usable inventory space, increasing storage density by as much as 100% while providing a low cost per pallet.

“The first installation exceeded our expectations,” Bonanno says, “and we are looking to expand the mobile racks into other areas of our warehouse.”