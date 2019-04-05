Mobile storage systems optimize two facilities’ footprints

Gossner Foods is a leader in the dairy industry and a growing family business with three locations across the western United States. With space at a premium and energy conservation in this cold storage facility top of mind, Gossner expanded its use of a high-density mobile racking system that optimizes storage while ensuring accessibility.

Beginning in the late 1990s, the company installed the mobile racking system (Flexspace Storax America) in one of its facilities. Comprised of a racking superstructure installed to a powered moving base, the system can increase storage capacity by as much as 100%. The mobile racking system replaces conventional static aisles with one moving aisle. This unique design combines direct access with a substantial increase in storage density.

“We immediately realized the benefits of a mobile racking system over conventional static racking systems,” says Dave Larsen, plant manager at Gossner Foods. “The system provides a greater volume of storage capacity, greater product accessibility and energy conservation. Over the last two decades as we’ve systematically grown our operations, we’ve continued to install the system; it just makes good business sense.”

By sharing the access aisle among multiple storage aisles, Larsen says it’s possible to store more cheese in a smaller area to heat, cool and maintain. “This has had a direct, positive impact on our bottom line,” he adds.

In addition to cost-per-pallet savings and increased revenue potential, the system has eliminated double handling while increasing air circulation and product integrity.



