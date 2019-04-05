MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Columns

Mobile storage systems optimize two facilities’ footprints

New racks maximize storage capacity and maintain product access for cheese manufacturer.

By

Gossner Foods is a leader in the dairy industry and a growing family business with three locations across the western United States. With space at a premium and energy conservation in this cold storage facility top of mind, Gossner expanded its use of a high-density mobile racking system that optimizes storage while ensuring accessibility.

Beginning in the late 1990s, the company installed the mobile racking system (Flexspace Storax America) in one of its facilities. Comprised of a racking superstructure installed to a powered moving base, the system can increase storage capacity by as much as 100%. The mobile racking system replaces conventional static aisles with one moving aisle. This unique design combines direct access with a substantial increase in storage density.

“We immediately realized the benefits of a mobile racking system over conventional static racking systems,” says Dave Larsen, plant manager at Gossner Foods. “The system provides a greater volume of storage capacity, greater product accessibility and energy conservation. Over the last two decades as we’ve systematically grown our operations, we’ve continued to install the system; it just makes good business sense.”

By sharing the access aisle among multiple storage aisles, Larsen says it’s possible to store more cheese in a smaller area to heat, cool and maintain. “This has had a direct, positive impact on our bottom line,” he adds.

In addition to cost-per-pallet savings and increased revenue potential, the system has eliminated double handling while increasing air circulation and product integrity.


Article Topics

Columns
Other
Productivity Solution
Warehouse
Storage
Flexspace
Food and Beverage
Mobile
Rack
Storage
   All topics

Columns News & Resources

MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
When Just-in-Time Just Doesn’t Work
Recycling coastline plastic into premium reusable packaging
Fresh food, anyone? RPCs protect in the supply chain
Why Isn’t Your Loading Dock Connected to Your Supply Chain?
How Long-Range Warehouse Labels and Signs Boost Operational Efficiency
Taking a lot of heat from lithium-ion batteries
More Columns

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources