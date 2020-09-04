MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Columns

Fresh food, anyone? RPCs protect in the supply chain

It’s no small feat to protect sandwiches, snacks and other single-serving food items on their way to a store. But it’s an even better story when the mini plastic containers providing the protection are part of a sustainable, circular supply chain.

By

A fresh sandwich has a lot going for it. Potentially. Unfortunately, a lot can happen between the time it’s made at a remote location and it goes on display at a grocery or big box store. Getting crushed is one possible indignity. So is a rip in the packaging. Sandwiches that have either happen to them are called “waste.”

“With perishables, you always want the food protected,” explains Bryan Tate, vice president of product and category development for IFCO Systems U.S. As he explains, stores are becoming more acutely aware of the importance of protecting individual fresh food items from sandwiches to dairy and snacks throughout the supply chain.

Tate says some of this is driven by consumers interested in easy access to fresh food. Less waste isn’t so bad for the stores, either.

Earlier this year, IFCO introduced a reusable plastic container (RPC) mini to help with those challenges. These rigid, polypropylene RPCs are small, measuring 11.8 by 7.8 by 6.6 inches. And from initial indications, they are getting the job done on the front end of the supply chain. They even save space in over-the-road transport, trimming fuel costs.

But what’s just as interesting is that these mini containers are reusable, too.

You’ve heard of pallet pools. Well, IFCO has an RPC pool going here. The RPC mini is just the latest addition to the company’s 314 million fresh food RPCs already in circulation. An RFID chip tracks each container as it moves through what is a completely circular supply chain with a very low asset loss rate, Tate says.

Once a container arrives at the store and is unpacked of its sandwich or treat, the return trip begins. First, the retailer collapses each container down to 1 inch in height. Then the minis are collected and shipped to IFCO’s North American service center network for processing.

There, containers are unpacked and sanitized. “Anything sanitized is very popular right now. Furthermore, IFCO certifies its process to provide customers peace of mind,” says Tate. Mini RPCs are then shipped to the location where they are filled again with fresh food prior to shipment to the retailer.

That all sounds like a pretty interesting proposition. To begin, sustainability comes in various forms from simple reusability of the mini containers to an expected life of 10 years, says Tate. There’s also protection of the food during transport.

Containers can be used to display the fresh food in the store from refrigerated to an end-of-aisle display. They may even show up in convenience stores one day. Meanwhile, just out of curiosity, you’ll probably start looking for these mini RPCs at your local stores. And when you find one, you can tell a friend the back story of how that sandwich got there in the first place.


Article Topics

Columns
Magazine Archive
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Containers & Totes
Containers
IFCO
Packaging
Reusable Containers
Sustainability
   All topics

Columns News & Resources

MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
When Just-in-Time Just Doesn’t Work
Recycling coastline plastic into premium reusable packaging
Fresh food, anyone? RPCs protect in the supply chain
Why Isn’t Your Loading Dock Connected to Your Supply Chain?
How Long-Range Warehouse Labels and Signs Boost Operational Efficiency
Taking a lot of heat from lithium-ion batteries
More Columns

Latest in Materials Handling

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources