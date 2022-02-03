MMH    Topics 

Motion Industries forms automation business brand

New brand MotionAi is a hi-tech automation solutions provider for industrial automation and emerging technologies.

By

Motion Industries, a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has announced the formation of its automation business brand: Motion Automation Intelligence, or “MotionAi” for short.

Comprising its highly specialized value-add engineering divisions—including AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation and Numatic Engineering—MotionAi is a hi-tech automation solutions provider for industrial automation and emerging automation technologies with locations across the United States. Focused disciplines are robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics and custom mechatronic systems. Industries served include semiconductor, pharmaceutical,
medical, logistics, automotive and aerospace (along with others).

“We approach each opportunity as consultants, then engineer the best solutions based on our customers’ unique needs,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s Group Vice President of Automation. “We partner closely with suppliers and customers on automation applications and product development projects to create a vital supplier-customer link. Our services range from the most simple to quite comprehensive, and there is a unique depth of talent in our group that succeeds across disciplines.”

“The MotionAi team comprises the best of the best,” added Motion’s President, Randy Breaux. “Their top-level expertise provides each customer with the most effective solutions to meet business demands. Automation is the present and future, and we are excited to formally launch this new initiative and offer the latest innovations.”



