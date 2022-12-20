New executive management board at Siemens Logistics

Siemens Logistics GmbH has announced that effective January 1, 2023, Michael Schneider will become the new CEO of the company. In this role, he will take over the former area of responsibility of his predecessor Michael Reichle, who will be assuming a new management position within the Siemens Group at the same time.

Schneider has held various management positions for Siemens Logistics in the Middle East since 2012. He has headed up the global airport logistics business since 2017, and maintains close contact with the aviation industry customers.

“I am delighted that with Michael Schneider we were able to fill the position of CEO of Siemens Logistics internally and at the same time with a very experienced industry expert,” says Dr. Horst J. Kayser, Chairman Siemens’ Portfolio Companies. “With effect from December 1, 2022, we have already appointed Thomas Diesener, the company’s previous Head of Finance, as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Siemens Logistics. Thus, a seamless and orderly management transition can take place.”

“Siemens Logistics has great potential. With our dedicated employees, we are very well placed globally to meet the demands of the market. In my new role I will continue to position the company together with the management team to create attractive and innovative solutions, while generating added value for our customers and expanding the business,” said Schneider. “I am looking forward to the challenge in the new role and of course I treat it with due respect.”

Reichle will continue to lead Siemens Logistics up to the end of 2022. He has been CEO of the global company since July 2014. “It’s been an honor and a privilege for me to drive forward the further development of the airport, mail and parcel business over the last eight years,” Reichle said. “Together with my management team, we’ve worked constantly and intensively to strengthen our businesses in the markets, to position them independently and more stably, and make them what they are today. Through it all, I’ve been deeply impressed by the commitment of our employees around the world.“

Siemens Logistics is a leading provider of automation solutions for airport logistics. The portfolio includes products and solutions for baggage and cargo handling, software for the digitalization of logistics processes as well as an extensive range of maintenance and services. In early July, Siemens Logistics closed the sale of its mail and parcel automation business to the Körber Group. In February 2022, Siemens had announced the contract signing for the sale of the mail and parcel business to Körber for €1.15 billion (enterprise value).



