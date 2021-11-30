OPEX expands warehouse automation business in Benelux by partnering with Vanas Engineering

OPEX Corporation, a global provider of warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, has entered into a new partnership with Vanas Engineering, a leading provider of intralogistics warehouse solutions and software that will help customers throughout Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) identify and install the most efficient and productive warehouse fulfillment solutions for its clients.

“OPEX was looking for a strong partner to expand our reach in Benelux, a target market for our products and services,” said Nicolas Dewit, Warehouse Automation Director of Business Development for OPEX Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “The people at Vanas are experts at intralogistics warehouse solutions and in helping their customers find innovative technology to propel their business forward. That customer-centric approach matches our own. Together, we are excited to provide a seamless solution for automation that maximizes warehouse space, and manages peaks and demands, without additional labor.”

OPEX offers ecommerce fulfillment solutions that utilize scalable warehouse robots to provide speed and accuracy. In addition, OPEX provides micro-fulfillment technology that optimizes space and helps execute last-mile delivery, and offers reverse logistics solutions.

“We are constantly looking for new technologies that can raise performances and bring added value to our customers,” said Andy Van Mieghem, Managing Director, Vanas Engineering. “OPEX delivers value, using unique innovative technology called iBOT robotic vehicles, which we see benefitting our customers. The Perfect Pick solution will bring a strong picking and retrieval system to the Benelux region that includes picking stations with speeds up to 500 order lines per pick station, while the Sure Sort is a unique vertical sorting system which fits in a very small footprint.”

Mieghem adds, “I’m convinced that by offering OPEX solutions, this will encourage several of our customers in Benelux to automate. The fact that it’s a proven technology for years in the USA generates confidence for us as an integrator and for our end-customers.”

OPEX also offers document and mail automation solutions that offer seamless and secure mail sorting, document imaging and payment processing to improve business workflow and throughput, while reducing or eliminating intensive document preparation.



