Optimize Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure with Lithium Batteries and Fast Charging

Date/Time Thursday, March 9, 2023 2:00PM Moderator Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Robin Schneider, PhD, Director of Marketing, Green Cubes Technology Thursday, March 9, 2023 2:00PMRoberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingRobin Schneider, PhD, Director of Marketing, Green Cubes Technology

Recent surveys of the material handling industry show that businesses are most focused on improving efficiencies, throughput, and workplace safety. Lithium-ion batteries pared with high frequency and modular chargers enhance an organization’s ability to opportunity charge without battery maintenance, reducing infrastructure costs and eliminating common workplace hazards.

Fast charging, without lowering cycle life, is a key differentiator for Lithium-ion and makes charging during breaks possible. However, typically fast charging requires very high currents, specialized infrastructure, two cables to accommodate the current with larger capacity batteries and retraining the workforce.

Opportunity charging is a practice applicable to all equipment from small pallet jacks to forklifts and reach trucks. In this webcast, you will learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IOT and Multi Voltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

Learn best practices from real-world examples:

Decrease time-consuming battery maintenance protocols (or regimens)

Increase fleet up-time with opportunity charging

Decrease electricity consumption and reduce use of consumable equipment parts

Optimize use of floor space

