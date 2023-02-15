MMH    Topics     Equipment    Webcasts    Green Cubes Technology

Optimize Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure with Lithium Batteries and Fast Charging

In this webcast, you will learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IOT and Multi Voltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

By

Date/Time
Thursday, March 9, 2023 2:00PM
Moderator
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Robin Schneider, PhD, Director of Marketing, Green Cubes Technology

Recent surveys of the material handling industry show that businesses are most focused on improving efficiencies, throughput, and workplace safety. Lithium-ion batteries pared with high frequency and modular chargers enhance an organization’s ability to opportunity charge without battery maintenance, reducing infrastructure costs and eliminating common workplace hazards.

Fast charging, without lowering cycle life, is a key differentiator for Lithium-ion and makes charging during breaks possible. However, typically fast charging requires very high currents, specialized infrastructure, two cables to accommodate the current with larger capacity batteries and retraining the workforce.

Opportunity charging is a practice applicable to all equipment from small pallet jacks to forklifts and reach trucks. In this webcast, you will learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IOT and Multi Voltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

Learn best practices from real-world examples:

  • Decrease time-consuming battery maintenance protocols (or regimens)
  • Increase fleet up-time with opportunity charging
  • Decrease electricity consumption and reduce use of consumable equipment parts
  • Optimize use of floor space
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
Webcasts
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Batteries
Green Cubes Technology
Lift Trucks
Lithium-ion
   All topics

Green Cubes Technology News & Resources

Optimize Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure with Lithium Batteries and Fast Charging
How to Lower TCO with Li-ion Batteries and Chargers
Green Cubes announces patent for battery management system with dual CAN messaging
User priorities drive motive power choice
The Benefits of Lithium-ion Batteries to a Lift Truck Fleet Operation
Best Practices for Opportunity Charging Batteries
Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure Optimized with Lithium-ion Batteries
More Green Cubes Technology

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources