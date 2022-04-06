MMH    Topics     Events    Automate    Plus One Robotics

Plus One Robotics and Tompkins Robotics partner on automated solution for picking and sorting

Companies combined technologies target efficient ecommerce fulfillment with robotic sortation for parcel and unit-sorting, scaling automation in warehouses across the country

By

Plus One Robotics, a leading manufacturer of 3D and AI-powered vision software, has announced a partnership with Tompkins Robotics, a global leader focused on robotic automation of distribution and fulfillment operations. The two companies are teaming up to offer an automated picking solution combining Plus One Robotics 3D and AI software with Tompkins Robotics tSort system.

The partnership will allow Plus One’s software and Tompkins AMRs to provide optimized solutions for high-volume ecommerce fulfillment and distribution centers, the companies stated. The combined technologies are more flexible at allowing sorting and classifying new package shapes and types, boosting throughput rates while experiencing less downtime, the partners added.

“We are thrilled to be combining Plus One’s 3D and AI software with Tompkins cutting-edge robots,” said Brent Barcey, VP Business Development for Plus One Robotics. “Supply chains and warehouses are stretched now more than ever with higher demands for faster material processing and the constant challenge of manpower shortages. This partnership will allow us to deploy scalable solutions for customers looking for significant reductions in operating times and costs.”

“Joining tSort with Plus One’s induction robots is marrying two innovative and cutting-edge robotics solutions that offer end customers expedited and accurate parcel and unit sortation,” added Mike Futch, President and CEO of Tompkins Robotics. “The combined system will provide for greater flexibility not only in warehouses, but in distribution centers as well as restocking in stores.”


