MMH    Topics     Kenco

Pritzker Private Capital to invest in Kenco Logistics

Partnership expected to help family-owned 3PL to advance its growth strategy focused on quality service, innovation and automation, and strategic acquisitions

By

Pritzker Private Capital, a leader in family direct investing, today announced an agreement to invest in Kenco Logistics, one of North America’s leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) providers. PPC will invest alongside members of the Kenco management team to provide Kenco with additional financial resources and expertise to accelerate its growth, scale its innovative offering and strengthen its leadership as a world-class 3PL provider, the companies stated.

Founded in Chattanooga in 1950, Kenco provides integrated 3PL supply chain solutions for more than 200 clients across a wide range of industries and verticals, including outsourced distribution and warehouse management, eCommerce fulfillment, transportation management, material handling and automation services. Kenco today manages more than 100 distribution facilities comprising 36 million square feet of space, backed by a team of more than 5,000 employees. The Company serves as a critical supply chain partner for customers in the CPG, food and beverage, healthcare, durable goods, retail, industrial and information technology end markets, and generates more than $1 billion in revenue.

“Kenco is an established leader in the 3PL industry with best-in-class operational capabilities and a longstanding commitment to its people, community and customers,” said Eric Kieras, Investment Partner at PPC. “We look forward to partnering with Denis and the team to build on Kenco’s strong foundation and to support the Company’s continued growth in its next chapter.”

“For more than 70 years, Kenco has thrived as a family-owned organization,” said Denis Reilly, President and CEO of Kenco. “As the demand for innovative and reliable logistics solutions becomes greater than ever, we have found the ideal partner in Pritzker Private Capital to support our growth and advance our mission to be the preferred supply chain partner in North America. From expanding our geographical coverage to investing in important verticals, products and services, Kenco will now be able to capture new opportunities for the benefit of our teams, customers and business partners.”

Jane Kennedy Greene, Chairwoman of Kenco’s Board of Directors, commented, “As stewards of Kenco’s legacy and future, the Kenco Board continually evaluates how to best position the Company for long-term, sustainable growth. This transaction perfectly achieves that goal. PPC has an extensive track record of successful investments in family-owned businesses like Kenco, and greatly respects the mission and values we operate with every day. With PPC’s support, Kenco will have access to the growth capital and resources necessary to both invest in Kenco’s current capabilities and pursue new additions to our portfolio.”

Anthony Cardona, Principal at PPC, added, “At Pritzker Private Capital, we look to partner with growth-focused businesses and management teams for long-term success. We are excited to help Kenco expand its pioneering innovation, automation and data-driven approach to advancing its customers’ supply chains.”

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022, CEO Denis Reilly will continue to lead Kenco from the Company’s headquarters in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Republic Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Hogan Lovells LLP is serving as legal counsel to Kenco.


Article Topics

News
Kenco
Kenco Logistics
Third-Party Logistics
   All topics

Kenco News & Resources

Pritzker Private Capital to invest in Kenco Logistics
Kenco Logistics marks first year of expanded warehouse lab, cites savings from innovations
Kenco opens California facility supporting e-commerce fulfillment
How robotics can fit your operation
Kenco releases supply chain innovation blueprint
University of Tennessee study assesses impact of five technologies on the supply chain
Rack, shelving and storage looks vertical
More Kenco

Latest in Materials Handling

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources