Raymond West hosts 9th annual Pink Pallet Project to benefit breast cancer awareness

Raymond West will hold the 9th annual Pink Pallet Jack Project auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 12 through 22

By

Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the ninth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 12 through 22.

The 10-day auction will begin Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. PST, when participants can bid on a pink Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack. The auction will end Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. PST. Winning bids will be announced the week of Nov. 1, with all proceeds from the auction being donated to The Tina Fund, Northwest Hope & Healing and Breast Cancer Angels.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack, part of The Raymond Corporation’s intralogistics solutions portfolio, is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas. The lift truck includes Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised over $150,000 for breast cancer over the past eight years. To learn more about the auction and to place a bid, visit Raymond West.


Article Topics

News
charity
lift trucks
Pink Pallet Jack Project
Raymond
Raymond West
   All topics

